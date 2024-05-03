NAIN, NL, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, announced today the opening of a new Scheduled Outreach Office in Nain , Newfoundland and Labrador. Canadians will now have a new location in this area to get help with their requests or answers to their questions in person, closer to where they live. Since the nearest Service Canada Centre is 882 km away and the community is only accessible by plane or boat in summer, this new point of service will reduce the geographical barriers to programs and benefits Canadians are entitled to.

Since January 11, 2024, Canadians can visit 17 Sandbank Road in Nain from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 12pm, to get help with and apply for federal government services and benefits. The services include those related to employment insurance (EI), social insurance numbers (SIN) and pensions. The Nain office supports clients where possible with passport services, such as helping them complete their applications. The range of services, including submitting passport applications at the office, will increase over time.

The Nain office is the latest addition to the 15 Service Canada Centres and 13 Scheduled Outreach Offices in Newfoundland and Labrador , to better serve neighbouring communities. Diversifying points of service means better access for all Canadians and reduces inequalities, especially in remote areas. This Scheduled Outreach Office will improve access to Service Canada benefits, programs and services for Indigenous communities in northern Labrador, including those who require assistance in Inuktitut.

The Government of Canada maintains a vital presence in Northern, rural, and remote communities, ensuring access to programs and services. Service Canada is continually assessing the needs of its clients and works collaboratively with Indigenous communities.

This announcement supports Canada's commitment to the 2030 Agenda, Sustainable Development Goal 10: Reduced inequalities by ensuring that every Canadian has a fair chance to succeed. While the number of online services continues to grow in line with demand, face-to-face service remains the preferred choice for many people.

"Service delivery excellence means delivering services where and when Canadians need them. This is why many scheduled outreach sites are set up in regions where the distance to the nearest Service Canada Centre is significant. This new service point in Nain is an example of our commitment to facilitate access to government services and benefits for all Canadians regardless of where they live."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

"The opening of the Service Canada outreach office in Nain, Newfoundland, and Labrador means residents will have better access to the services they need. Services like EI, CPP, and SIN clinics are just a few that will be available at this office. For northern, rural, and remote communities, accessing Government services can be a challenge, but with Service Canada's presence in communities like Nain, this narrative is changing."

– Member of Parliament for Labrador and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and to the Minister of National Defence (Northern Defence), Yvonne Jones

Service Canada organizes outreach activities with Indigenous communities and vulnerable, hard-to-reach and underserved populations to increase their awareness, and access to the programs and benefits they are entitled to, such as SIN clinics, where clients are directly supported in applying for a SIN, as well as information sessions and intake clinics for EI, the Canada Pension Plan and other Government of Canada programs, services, and benefits.

organizes outreach activities with Indigenous communities and vulnerable, hard-to-reach and underserved populations to increase their awareness, and access to the programs and benefits they are entitled to, such as SIN clinics, where clients are directly supported in applying for a SIN, as well as information sessions and intake clinics for EI, the Canada Pension Plan and other Government of programs, services, and benefits. In 2023, Service Canada conducted 23 clinics to 814 participants and hosted 71 information sessions to 697 service delivery partners and citizens in Newfoundland and Labrador .

and . A Scheduled Outreach Office is a single point of access to a wide range of government services and benefits in-person provided on a regular, part-time basis at a permanent address.

Service Canada is committed to providing in-person service to 90% of Canadians within 50 km of their place of residence, and regularly assesses the need to expand the service offering.

is committed to providing in-person service to 90% of Canadians within 50 km of their place of residence, and regularly assesses the need to expand the service offering. Across the country, 317 Service Canada Centres, 249 Scheduled Outreach Offices and 15 Service Delivery Partner sites are available to offer in-person services either by appointment or on a walk-in basis. To confirm the service options available at a specific address, Canadians can consult the Find a Service Canada Office webpage.

webpage. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a 15-year global framework adopted by Canada and all other United Nations member states in 2015. It includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets and sets out a 15-year plan to achieve them.

