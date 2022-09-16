GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Service Canada is adjusting its operations in order to ensure clients with previously scheduled appointments or urgent service needs can be served despite the closure of offices on Monday, September 19, 2022.

All in-person Service Canada Centres and specialized passport offices will be closed on September 19, in recognition of the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Since the Day of Mourning was announced on September 13, Service Canada employees have been providing clients with solutions tailored to their situation and service need. Staff have been reaching out to all clients that have a scheduled appointment on September 19 to reschedule for another day on a priority basis. This applies to any Service Canada offering, including but not limited to passport applications and pickups, Social Insurance Numbers (SIN), Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and biometrics services.

Some clients will have had appointments or service rescheduled earlier (September 14 – 16), while others with less urgent needs will have been contacted and agreed to postpone until September 20 or later.

In addition, Service Canada staff conduct SIN clinics on a frequent basis to help clients apply for SIN without visiting a Service Canada Centre, for example by visiting university campuses or community organizations. Some of these SIN clinics will proceed on September 19, while others may be rescheduled, depending on local circumstances and needs.

While passport offices will be closed on September 19, staff working in passport operations may continue to work voluntary overtime to support processing, as has been the case since the spring.

Any clients with questions or concerns about services during this period should contact Service Canada or visit any of the over 300 Service Canada Centres across the country as soon as possible to ensure their needs can be met in as timely and efficient manner as possible.

Quote

"The Government of Canada recognizes that while we are in mourning as a country for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our responsibility to serve Canadians carries on. For Service Canada, this responsibility is a very practical one, and our staff have adjusted to ensure they can always follow through. I thank Canadians for their patience and understanding, and I thank our Service Canada staff for their flexibility and hard work."

- Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

The Prime Minister announced on September 13 that Monday, September 19 would be a National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

that would be a National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Service Canada is posting signage and using digital display units in all offices to advise clients that offices will be closed on Monday, September 19 .

is posting signage and using digital display units in all offices to advise clients that offices will be closed on . Web pages for Service Canada reflect the office closures on Monday, September 19.

Associated Links

Find a Service Canada Office

Welcome to the eServiceCanada Appointment Booking Tool

Contact us - Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada: 819-994-5559, [email protected]