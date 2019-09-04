Serene View Ranch Psychological Services on Prince Edward Island receives funding to help Veterans and their families

Minister MacAulay visits Serene View Ranch, a recipient of funding from the 2019 Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

ALEXANDRA, PE, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, was in Alexandra, Prince Edward Island, visiting one of the 22 organizations that received funding from the 2019 Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

Serene View Ranch, which opened in 2014, provides evidence-based and trauma-informed mental health and related health services for Veterans and their families. With the funding received from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, it will pilot new treatment approaches involving individual Veterans and couples and renovate its premises for group programming.

"Our Veterans and still-serving CAF members experience trauma all too often when they put their lives on the line for their country—and those of our Allies. This is why organizations like Serene View Ranch, who offer programs to treat OSIs and other trauma-related injuries, are so important to our Veteran community. I commend them for the good work they've done and look forward to seeing the positive results that this funding will bring our Veterans."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Serene View Ranch Psychological Services has been honoured to provide a wide range of psychological programs to Veterans and their families for almost five years. Receiving funding from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund will provide the needed support to expand our evidence-based and trauma-informed programs so that our Veterans and their families receive the best possible treatments available for Operational Stress Injuries. We are also looking forward to exploring new research opportunities with UPEI, as we want to assess the effectiveness of a wide variety of upcoming psychological treatment modalities for trauma."

Caroline LeBlanc, Co-Founder and Registered Psychologist, Serene View Ranch

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

In 2017, the Government of Canada announced an investment in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. In 2018 and 2019, Veterans Affairs Canada provided funding for 43 projects designed to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

22 organizations were chosen to receive funding from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund in 2019.

