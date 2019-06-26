SEPHORA Canada Strengthens its Commitment to Inclusivity with the Launch of its New We Belong To Something Beautiful Campaign

SEPHORA Canada invites Canadians to stand fearlessly together, celebrate their differences and Belong to Something Beautiful with new brand campaign anthem

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - SEPHORA Canada champions diversity and inclusion within the beauty community through the launch of its We Belong To Something Beautiful campaign. The campaign is rooted in inspiring local stories that celebrate the diversity and belonging of all Canadians, highlighting that there is no singular expression of beauty.

We Belong To Something Beautiful is a fully integrated, multi-chapter campaign unfolding nation-wide this summer, and continues the impactful storyline introduced in 2018 through the #WITHSEPHORA campaign. It features local collaborators from Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver - the latter being new to this year's program.

"Inclusion is at the core of our new campaign as we embrace and honour the personal journey of each collaborator" says Deborah Neff, SEPHORA Canada's Vice President of Marketing. "It was important for us to bring to the forefront authentic stories that will spark dialogue and open up the definition of beauty for Canadians, because at SEPHORA, we believe that beauty is living your truth. We hope to inspire and drive change as we look to celebrate our differences that make us so uniquely and unapologetically Canadian."

Through both national and hyper-local executions, SEPHORA Canada is featuring eleven Canadian collaborators at the forefront of this campaign. The first group of four collaborators share a rich set of stories that are grounded in feeling included and beautiful in today's society. They look to open the door for others to do the same and discover their own definition of beauty, because 'no matter our differences we all belong, just the way we are'. The second set of collaborators and their stories will be unveiled in August 2019 alongside a complementary theme.

We Belong To Something Beautiful, created in partnership with Toronto-based advertising agency VIRTUE Worldwide, kicks off with an anthem video that brings to life the overarching sentiment and tone of the two chapters. Chapter videos and campaign assets will be featured on billboards, transit stations, cinema and shelters, social media and experiential channels across urban centers. Expanding awareness further, the campaign will be featured on TV – a first for the brand. To drive consumer conversation, each collaborator's story will be teased out through the SEPHORA Canada social channels, inviting the online community get involved and do the same.

SEPHORA's purpose has long been to inspire fearlessness and cultivate an inclusive community. Along with the We Belong To Something Beautiful campaign, SEPHORA Canada recently launched Classes for Confidence - an initiative directed to empowering communities in transition through informative beauty classes.

SEPHORA Canada strives to create a space where diversity is celebrated, and self-expression is honoured, because 'you are the epitome of beauty and beauty is you'.

Meet The Chapter One Collaborators:

Toronto:

Mina Gerges | Instagram: @itsminagerges

"I grew up in a country where it is illegal being gay, and now I'm reclaiming my culture."

Vancouver:

Julie Vu | Instagram: @missjulievu

"I'm finally in the right body."

Montreal:

TiKA | Instagram: @tikathecreator

"There's beauty in self-acceptance."

Kai Cheng Thom | Twitter: @razorfemme

"I want to be able to look visibly trans and still be seen as beautiful."

Sephora invites Canadians to celebrate their unique beauty and join the conversation by using the hashtag #SephoraWeBelong / #Sephoratousunis and follow the collaborators' stories on Instagram ( @sephoracanada ) and on the campaign-dedicated YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/SephoraCanada

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness, while creating the world's most loved beauty community. With an unbiased approach to experiential retail through its expertise, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy personalized services at the Beauty Studio aided by digital innovations, and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through mobile apps, and access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program that offers unique rewards and experiences across three spending tiers. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media.

