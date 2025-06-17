TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Sephora Canada proudly introduces the 2025 Sephora Squad Canada – the inaugural Canadian edition of Sephora's unique influencer program. The Squad features a diverse group of 10 inspiring voices who embody the authenticity and inclusivity of Sephora Canada's community.

Designed to accelerate the growth of emerging Canadian talent, foster community and represent the extraordinary diversity that defines Canada, Sephora Squad offers members content partnerships, mentorship, and exclusive access to coveted beauty brands, founders, products, and local events.

Applications to join Sephora Squad Canada opened in March, resonating deeply with the Canadian creator community and drawing thousands of submissions. This level of interest speaks not only to the reach of the Sephora Squad program, but more importantly, to the incredible pool of talent across the country - creators who are ready to share their voices and perspectives, and help shape beauty culture across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

"The response to Sephora Squad Canada has been truly amazing," says Allison Litzinger, SVP of Marketing at Sephora Canada. "The application process showcased the incredible creative talent in this country and highlighted our strong brand connection with Canadian creators and the community we've built. Introducing the first official squad feels very special, and I'm really looking forward to what we'll create together and growing this program in Canada."

This year's cohort includes individuals of different cultures, communities, ages, and lived experiences, showcasing that we all Belong to Something Beautiful. Their creative content reflects diverse interests, perspectives, and expertise, highlighting the vibrant and multifaceted beauty community across the country.

Anahita: I'm deeply committed to building meaningful relationships with my community through engaging tutorials, honest product reviews, and insightful tips.

Annie Kim : Hi, I'm Annie, a beauty and lifestyle creator based in Vancouver with a background in nursing. My love for beauty began with Korean skincare, and now I share honest reviews, skincare tips, and everyday makeup routines on TikTok and Instagram.

: Hermantha: I'm Hermantha and I love everything beauty, especially natural hair. I enjoy sharing my passion by celebrating what makes each of us unique and empowering others to show up as their most authentic selves.

Karina: I'm a creator, and entrepreneur, who has a passion for inspiring women to elevate their lives through confidence, fragrance, and intentional daily routines. Known for my luxe take on beauty, hygiene, and self-care, I empower my audience to feel good from the inside out and live as their best self!

Karla Cruz : I'm a Vancouver -based makeup artist, who has built a strong following based on trust and kindness with my audience. I create content ranging from product reviews, tutorials and even tips and tricks on the latest industry trends in the realm of all things beauty - skincare, makeup and fragrance.

: I'm a Nilani: Hi, I'm Nilani! I'm a Toronto -based Tamil creator who loves sharing all things lifestyle, from haircare and beauty to what's cooking in my kitchen!

BeautybyBanda: I'm a Makeup Artist and Content Creator who loves all things beauty, and all things Blonzing. I'm 21 years old from Toronto , and makeup is a way for me to express myself and creativity.

Roslyn Griner : I am on a mission to redefine aging and inspire women that your second act can be as exciting and fulfilling as your first act. An unapologetic fashion rule breaker that doesn't believe fashion has an age limit. Sharing tips on skincare and beauty targeted at women with mature skin. An avid fitness fan I share my workouts from Pilates, Lagree, Spinning and high intensity. Authentic and self-deprecating, I share my everyday life and travels on the path of life.

: Rym Nebbak: Serving bold looks, good vibes and beauty realness, I'm your go-to glow dealer and unapologetic content queen!

Smrithi Dhanasekar: Rooted in culture, driven by beauty, and eternally expressive. I am a South Asian creator celebrating culture through beauty, fashion, and lifestyle - always keeping it authentic, occasionally unhinged.

