Applications are almost open for the beauty retailer's Canadian creator program

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Sephora Canada is celebrating and amplifying the unique beauty of Canadians with the introduction of its first-ever, proudly Canadian Sephora Squad. The localized creator program is designed to accelerate the growth of emerging Canadian talent, foster community, and represent the extraordinary diversity that defines Canada.

Applications for Sephora Squad Canada officially open on March 25th (CNW Group/Sephora) Applications for Sephora Squad Canada officially open on March 25th (CNW Group/Sephora) Applications for Sephora Squad Canada officially open on March 25th (CNW Group/Sephora)

Applications will open on March 25th for the inaugural Sephora Squad Canada, which will be made up of up to ten inspiring beauty lovers and passionate creatives from all backgrounds and audience sizes, each embodying the diversity, authenticity, and values of Sephora Canada. Committed to uplifting diverse creators and underrepresented voices, the program invites creators of all races, ethnicities, ages, and more, ensuring a truly inclusive space within the beauty community.

Selected members will be welcomed into the world of Sephora, provided with content partnerships, exposure, mentorship, and exclusive access to the most coveted beauty brands, founders, products, and local events.

"We knew it was time to bring together a Sephora Squad that's uniquely and proudly Canadian - one that authentically represents the incredible diversity of our country" says Allison Litzinger, SVP of Marketing at Sephora Canada. "With our first-ever Sephora Squad Canada, we're spotlighting rising and diverse creators who embody this spirit, giving them a platform to share their stories, a community that lifts them up, and a space where they feel seen and celebrated. We're excited to expand and evolve this program here in Canada, helping to grow and shape the beauty creator landscape here in a meaningful and positive way.

Sephora Squad Canada is committed to championing up-and-coming creators who are passionate about the Sephora brand, with a focus on micro and mid-level creators primarily on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. While experience with beauty content is required, Sephora Squad also seeks creators with interests in lifestyle, fashion and wellness, and other creative spaces, recognizing that beauty is deeply intertwined with all facets of self-expression.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Canada to be eligible. For more information about Sephora Squad Canada and the application process, please visit https://www.sephorasquad.ca and follow @sephoracanada on Instagram.

About Sephora Canada:

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52,000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

SOURCE Sephora

Media Contact: Annie Aponte-Berberiani, Middle Child, [email protected]