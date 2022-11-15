TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Sephora Canada is proud to announce its milestone 100th store location with the opening of Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The grand opening will take place on November 18th 2022, marking the retailer's fourth location in the province of Manitoba.

Sephora Canada marks milestone 100th store opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba with $100,000 donation to Native Women’s Association of Canada and celebrations from coast-to-coast (CNW Group/Sephora)

In tandem with the opening and as part of Sephora Canada's ongoing commitment to championing a diverse and equitable beauty community in Canada, the beauty retailer will donate $100,000 to Native Women's Association of Canada . The donation is an extension of Sephora Canada's ongoing partnership with NWAC. In October 2021, the beauty retailer worked with the organization to conduct a first-of-its-kind National Roundtable on Indigenous Beauty, the findings from which were later published in the Report of the National Roundtable on Indigenous Beauty , in June 2022.

To mark Sephora Canada's milestone 100th store opening, the beauty retailer will host special client events and promotions in Winnipeg and across the country. On November 17th, clients are invited to attend an opening party at Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre from 7:00PM-9:00PM CDT. The following Canadian flagship store locations will equally host special in-store activations and surprises on November 18th: Sephora Toronto Eaton Centre (Toronto, Ontario), Sephora Ste. Catherine (Montreal, Quebec), and Sephora Robson (Vancouver, BC). Clients can learn more about in-store events by contacting the listed store locations.

On November 18th, in conjunction with the grand opening of Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre, Sephora Canada will also give the first 100 clients who spend $100 or more a $50 gift card, at each of its 100 store locations nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our brick-and-mortar presence in Manitoba with the opening of Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre, and to be celebrating this momentous 100th store milestone. Our mission has always been to make our unrivaled in-store beauty retail experience accessible to clients from coast to coast, and this is something we'll continue to strive for as we expand our presence in the Canadian market even further," says Thomas Haupt, the newly appointed General Manager of Sephora Canada. "This opening is also an important occasion for us to celebrate with our clients in Canada, and to show gratitude to communities at large - they are the beating heart of our business and we are proud to serve them."

Since the opening of Sephora Canada's first retail location in 2004, the leading omni-beauty retailer has rapidly expanded its brick-and-mortar presence across the country, with the goal of making its in-store experience accessible to the sprawling Canadian beauty community. In 2022 alone, the retailer opened 14 new stores in Canada, including flagship doors such as Sephora Toronto Union Station, the retailer's first store inside a major Canadian transit hub.

What awaits clients in-store at Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre? 4,155 square feet of the best in beauty, from over 340 carefully curated brands offering makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances at every price point. On-site beauty advisors are eager to welcome the local community in-store and to provide a welcoming experience for all. Beauty lovers will also be able to enjoy a number of in-store services, including makeup services ranging from a 30-minute Feature Focus to a 90-minute Ultimate Glam session. All the while, clients can make the most of Sephora's free Beauty Insider loyalty program, which allows shoppers to earn points on purchases and redeem them for exclusive rewards. With exclusive brands, in-store promotions and so much more to discover, there is truly something for everyone at Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 500 stores across the Americas, including 100 stores across Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

SOURCE Sephora

For further information: Media Contact: Courtney Steinhart, [email protected], 647-236-4176