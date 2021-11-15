Selling a Business: A Multidisciplinary Checklist - A new book on the market by Mr. Simon Labrecque, Partner at Dunton Rainville

According to Mr. Labrecque, this volume offers a practical and theoretical 360-degree overview of private company transactions in Canada. "It encompasses all the facets that lawyers, accountants and businesspeople who work on this type of file need to cover to properly serve their clients."

"It also features a 30-page chronological checklist that will quickly become an indispensable tool. The guide is divided into three parts: planning – 2 years before the sale, 6 months before the sale, and during and after the sale."

According to the publisher, "this checklist covers, chronologically, the federal legal aspects as well as the federal tax planning details of the sale of a business, from the gathering of information to the steps following the transaction. The author's commentary is fully supported by law, doctrine, case law, and the administrative position of the tax authorities."

"The enormous amount of work done by Mr. Labrecque to produce this English version is a testament to the depth of our team's business law expertise and our desire to share it with the legal community outside Quebec," stated Mr. Yanick Tanguay, Vice Chairman of the firm. "As a member of the SCG Legal network of leading worldwide law firms, I am also confident that the English version of this checklist will be of immense value to foreign lawyers doing business in Canada on behalf of their clients," concluded Mr. Tanguay.

About the author:

Simon Labrecque

Simon Labrecque has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, having acted in hundreds of transactions over the last twenty years, both on behalf of buyers, such as private corporations, venture capital funds, institutional funds, and Canadian and non-resident investors, and on behalf of sellers, such as shareholders and target companies, mainly in private transactions. He has also represented major issuers of securities in complex transactions, including private investments and global financing and acquisitions. He also acts in Canadian tax matters, particularly with respect to the implementation of corporate and tax planning and counsel regarding the purchase and sale of businesses.

Dunton Rainville L.L.P. is a firm of more than 250 people, including a hundred lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants, working in offices in Montreal, Joliette, Laval, Urban Agglomeration of Longueuil (Saint-Lambert), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Jérôme and Sherbrooke. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services.

For more information, visit duntonrainville.com

For further information: Mr. Simon Labrecque, Dunton Rainville L.L.P., (514) 866-6743, [email protected]