Select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Ontario increase access to vaccines after low uptake on pediatric doses

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - According to recent ministry of health data, 45% of children aged 5-11 in Ontario have not received a single dose of the COVID 19 vaccine and of children 5-11 in Ontario who have received a first dose, 44% have not received their second.i

As families prepare for the upcoming March Break, as well as the easing restrictions throughout the province, Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies are doing everything they can to make access to vaccinations easier. Pharmacies at select Shoppers locations will host vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 from 10am-6pm on Saturday March 5, where first and second dose pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available.

"March Break is approaching, and at the same time COVID restrictions are starting to ease. With increased social gatherings and travel, it's imperative that children are fully vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19," said Sarah Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Health and Wellness, Shoppers Drug Mart. "For the past two years pharmacists have played an important role, supporting public health priorities in the fight against COVID. These clinics will make appointments more accessible and convenient for those who need them."

The following Ontario Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies are participating in the pediatric vaccine clinic on a walk-in basis between 10am and 6pm:

6579 HWY 7, Markham

51 King Williams Street , Huntsville

, 567 Cundles Road East, Barrie

980 Central Park Drive, Brampton

2470 Hurontario Street, Mississauga

101-5602 Tenth Line West, Mississauga

1-745-100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

3874 Bathurst Street , North York

, 14729 Yonge Street , Aurora

, Aurora 149 Westmount Drive North, Orillia

755 Danforth Avenue, Toronto

665 Stone Haven Avenue, Newmarket

9200 Dufferin Street , Vaughan

, Vaughan A-1780 Markham Road, Scarborough

