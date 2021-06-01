Add a chance to win a growing jackpot to your INSTANT ticket purchase for $1!

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario lottery players, meet INSTANT TOP UP, the world's first add-on game for INSTANT lottery tickets! Ask for INSTANT TOP UP with your ticket purchase for $1 more for a chance to win a growing jackpot in-store. The jackpot – which starts at $25,000 – grows with each ticket purchased across the province until it is won. Then, it resets and starts to grow again!

"Playing an INSTANT ticket adds fun to your day. Adding INSTANT TOP UP to your purchase is an opportunity to amplify that fun, with a chance to win a jackpot right there in the store," said OLG President and CEO, Duncan Hannay. "INSTANT TOP UP is OLG's unique creation – no other lottery organization offers anything like it. Our customer-obsessed innovation lab is intent on creating best-in-class experiences that reinforce our position as a leader in the entertainment industry."

With an INSTANT TOP UP purchase, the lottery terminal screen will play an exciting animated video with flipping tiles of various prize amounts to display the outcome for the player. The result is also printed on the customer's ticket.

How to Play:

INSTANT TOP UP can be added to any eligible INSTANT ticket purchase for $1 more for a chance to win cash prizes, Free Plays or the jackpot that starts at $25,000 and grows until it's won.

can be added to any eligible INSTANT ticket purchase for more for a chance to win cash prizes, Free Plays or the jackpot that starts at and grows until it's won. Purchase or present the retailer with an eligible INSTANT ticket and ask to play INSTANT TOP UP .

. The retailer scans the barcode on the back of the ticket and collects $1 from the customer, which activates the INSTANT TOP UP video on the lottery terminal screen

from the customer, which activates the video on the lottery terminal screen If the video displays three matching tiles, the customer wins the corresponding prize. If a " TOP UP Bonus" tile is revealed, the customer wins a Bonus prize. The total prize amount will be displayed on the lottery terminal screen and the printed ticket.

tile is revealed, the customer wins a Bonus prize. The total prize amount will be displayed on the lottery terminal screen and the printed ticket. Free Play prizes can be redeemed right away or saved for another time when the jackpot has grown even bigger.

INSTANT TOP UP is a "pay before you play" game and is only available at OLG retail locations in Ontario .

is a "pay before you play" game and is only available at OLG retail locations in . Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.00. Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 2,000,000.00.

Sales for INSTANT TOP UP began today at lottery retail locations across the province. As a demonstration of OLG's appreciation of the strong partnership we have with our retail network, lottery retailers will receive double commission on INSTANT TOP UP sales until June 29.

OLG's award-winning Responsible Gambling program is an essential part of our organizational culture and is integrated into all we do, including new games like INSTANT TOP UP. From the overall business strategy to product design and operations, our goal is to prevent and mitigate problem gambling and help our players develop healthy play habits, creating positive player experiences. Get the facts before you play at PlaySmart.ca.

OLG contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. We're obsessed with understanding and responding to the needs and wants of our customers as they engage with our products to maximize value for our players and the Province.

For more information on how to play INSTANT TOP UP as well as full prize details and odds of winning, visit OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on Twitter @OLGtoday

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG

For further information: OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716