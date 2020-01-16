SEI Names Kendra Kaake Director of Investment Strategy in Canada

OCIO Deepens Expertise to Support North American Business

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada) today announced the appointment of Kendra Kaake as Director of Investment Strategy for SEI's Institutional Group in Canada. In this role, Kaake will be part of the company's North American Institutional Advice Team that develops customized investment solutions and advice and will work with the company's Canadian-based institutional clients.

"Kendra brings a wealth of experience to the team, and her appointment demonstrates our continued focus on meeting and anticipating our institutional clients' needs," said Alfred Pierce, Managing Director of SEI's North American Institutional Advice Team. "Her extensive investment knowledge will greatly benefit our clients in meeting their investment and organizational goals, and we look forward to her contributions to SEI's continued success."

With more than 20 years of experience in the investment industry, Kaake joins SEI from Russell Investments, where she served as both Director of Non-Profit OCIO Solutions and Director of Client Strategy & Research. She was responsible for providing advisory and investment management services to institutional clients in Canada and U.S.

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced investment management services. The company delivers integrated retirement, healthcare and nonprofit solutions to more than 475 clients in 12 countries, as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfill their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate homecountry bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

