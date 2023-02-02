Staci Werbin-Tanner Joins SEI's Asset Management Distribution Team

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Staci Werbin-Tanner as Director of National Accounts in its Asset Management Distribution business (AMD) for SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada).

With more than 20 years' asset management experience in the Canadian market, Werbin-Tanner will be responsible for AMD's national accounts strategy, as well as expanding and supporting existing relationships within SEI's largest strategic wealth management partners and distributors. She will also identify and pursue new relationships and distribution opportunities for SEI's investment products.

Karla Webster Gill, Head of Asset Management Distribution in Canada, said:

"Staci will immediately play an integral role within our asset management business, and I'm excited to welcome her to the team in helping our clients achieve success and drive our future growth. Her extensive experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for building meaningful relationships will be at the core of SEI's mission to build brave futuresSM through the power of connection."

Previously serving as Director of National Accounts for Sun Life Global Investments in Toronto, Werbin-Tanner also held roles at Invesco Canada in Toronto and Franklin Templeton and Fidelity Investments in Montreal. She is a graduate of McGill University, holds a bilingual certificate in addition to IFIC certification. Werbin-Tanner was named one of the "20 Women of Bay Street" in 2014.

Commenting on her appointment, Werbin-Tanner said:

"I have long admired SEI for their ability to foster collaborative relationships with wealth managers and distributors across Canada. I'm excited for the opportunity to help them further expand their market footprint by building brand awareness and engagement with some of Canada's largest wealth management organizations. I look forward to working with their talented team globally to help drive SEI's next chapter of growth."

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

