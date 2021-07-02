TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), today announced changes to the risk ratings of the Neutral Balanced Fund (the Fund) as well as the launch of a new class of units for a selection of funds.

After conducting its regular annual review, SEI Canada has changed the risk ratings for the Neutral Balanced Fund, listed below, and will be disclosed in the Fund Facts and Funds' Simplified Prospectus dated June 29, 2021.

Fund Name Classes Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Neutral Balanced Fund All classes Low Low to medium

No changes were made to the investment objective or strategy of the Fund. More information on the risk rating methodology, as well as the investment objective and strategy of the Fund, can be found in the prospectus referenced above.

SEI Canada also launched a new class of units for the Canadian Fixed Income Fund, Emerging Markets Equity Fund and International Equity Fund. Details of these changes are disclosed in the Simplified Prospectus dated June 29, 2021. No changes were made to any of these funds' investment objectives or strategies.

Fund Classes launched:

Canadian Fixed Income Fund, Class FC Units

Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Class FC Units

International Equity Fund, Class FC Units

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion* in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $384 billion* in assets under management and $836 billion* in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

*Figures are in US dollars

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Company/Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

