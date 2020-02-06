SEI Again Recognized for Award-Winning Fund Performance in 2019

Two SEI Canadian Funds Receive A+ Distinction from Fundata

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada) today announced its Income 40/60 Fund and Moderate Fund again received Fundata's FundGrade A+ TM Award in the "Canadian Fixed Income Balanced" category out of 355 funds for the 2019 calendar year. The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year. This is the second and third consecutive year that the Income 40/60 Fund and Moderate Fund have received this distinction, respectively.

Both funds invest in a selection of underlying SEI funds, which utilize a manager-of-managers investment strategy, combining multiple specialist portfolio managers, each of whom is responsible for managing a portion of the portfolio in accordance with a specific mandate.

"This repeat distinction is an honour and validation of the soundness of our investment portfolio strategies," said Andy Mitchell, Managing Director of SEI Canada. "As a manager-of-managers, we work diligently to reduce volatility and manage risk on behalf of clients so that they can achieve their financial goals."

Performance for Class F units of the Moderate Fund for the period ended Dec. 31, 2019, is as follows: 9.4% (1 year), 4.2% (3 year), 4.4% (5 year), 5.4% (10 year) and 4.8% (since inception, June 7, 2006). Performance for Class F units of the Income 40/60 Fund for the period ended Dec. 31, 2019, is as follows: 9.3% (1 year), 4.8% (3 year), 4.6% (5 year), 5.8% (10 year) and 4.8% (since inception, June 7, 2006). Performance shown is for Class F units, net of the Fund's management fees payable to SEI. Performance does not reflect any advisory fees that may be payable to the dealer.

SEI Investments Canada Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company, is the Manager of the SEI Funds in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $352 billion in assets under management and $683 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

*Figures are in US dollars.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate homecountry bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Its database contains data on over 35,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels. For more information see www.fundata.com.

About the FundGrade A+ Methodology

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Company Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company