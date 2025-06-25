Segway Rolls Out E3 Electric Scooter in Best Buy Canada as Retail Partner Exclusive

The micromobility leader's most compact, portable and affordable 3rd generation e-scooter is now available for pre-order at $200 off MSRP.

ARCADIA, Calif., June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Segway, recently named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, today announces pre-orders are open on the all-new E3 electric scooter through exclusive retail partner, Best Buy Canada. Customers can reserve the latest in the brand's popular entry-level E-Series for only $499.99 CAD ($699.99 MSRP) at BestBuy.ca or more than 90 retail locations across Canada now through the official release date of July 18 when it will be in-stock and full price. The E3 will also be available later this summer via Segway's official Canadian webstore at store-ca.segway.com.

The Segway E3 is the most lightweight and portable electric scooter in the brand's third-generation lineup.

"We're redefining entry level electric scooters with the new E3," said Tom Hebert, VP of sales at Segway. "Not only are you getting our most portable, lightweight transportation solution that makes commuting and storage easy for everyone, you're getting fantastic features and performance coupled with legendary Segway quality at an incredible price. We're excited to be able to make the E3 available nationwide in Canada and through a trusted retail partner like Best Buy."

The E3 has been redesigned for a more compact folded footprint and weighs in at only 16.4 kilograms thanks to an all-new aerospace-grade magnesium frame optimized for the perfect balance of weight and durability. This makes it the perfect last-mile companion, especially if the commute involves carrying it onto public transportation, up stairs or on an elevator. And even at an outstanding entry-level price, it offers an incredibly smooth ride with elastomer suspension, front and rear.

Sporting an 800-Watt motor, it's capable of a 25 km/h max speed and can go up to 45 kilometers on a single charge thanks to SegRange™ range optimization. It's also packed with premium Segway technology to enhance safety and convenience like Apple Find My capability, SegRide stability enhancement and traction control. A 4-Watt headlight, turn signals and 256 RGB ambient lighting also ensure riders can see and be seen in low-light conditions.

It's all wrapped together by a clean, streamlined silhouette, accented by minimalist lines and signature red details, reflecting a harmonious balance between form and function. The E3 represents a fresh take on entry-level alternative transportation that makes every ride easy. With its beginner-friendly approachability and lightweight frame, it's an excellent option for both first-timers looking for an affordable ride as well as seasoned commuters looking for the most portable scooter from a trusted brand.

E3 FEATURES & SPECS

Max power: 800W

Max range: 45 kilometers

Max speed: 25 km/h

Max slope angle: 18%

276 Wh battery

SegRange™ range optimization

3" Display

SegRide™ Stability Enhancement

TCS (Traction Control System)

BMS (battery management system)

Apple Find My compatible

4W Headlight Turn signals and brake light

256 RGB ambient underglow

lighting

10" self-sealing jelly tires

Front and rear elastomer

suspension

Front drum brake, rear electric

brake

IPX5 Water Resistant

Weight: 16.4 kg

Payload: 120 kg

E3 MEDIA KIT

"We're excited to partner with Segway as the exclusive retailer for the E3," said Jeremy Carson, senior category leader at Best Buy Canada. "The E3 is perfect for customers seeking a compact electric scooter for urban commutes. We look forward to offering this high-quality entry-level option to Canadians."

The E3 is the most recent of Segway's third generation electric scooter lineup, following the Best Buy Canada exclusive Segway F3 Pro. Other recent releases include the Segway F3, GT3 SuperScooter and flagship MAX G3 commuter scooter.

The Segway E3 electric scooter is currently available through Best Buy Canada for only $499.99 CAD on pre-order now through July 18 ($699.99 MSRP).

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com.

About Best Buy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 320 Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Best Buy Express stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

