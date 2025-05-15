Segway Partners With Best Buy Canada for Exclusive F3 Pro Launch

The micromobility leader taps trusted retailer to make its newest electric commuter scooter available in Canada.

ARCADIA, Calif., May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Segway , recently named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, is partnering with Best Buy Canada to exclusively launch its new Segway Ninebot F3 Pro eKickScooter. Available at more than 90 retail locations across Canada and online at BestBuy.ca , the latest addition to the brand's popular mid-level F-series line can be pre-ordered at a limited-time price of $699.99 CAD ($1,199.99 MSRP).

"The F3 Pro is taking riders to new levels," said Tom Hebert, VP of Sales at Segway. "We're proud to partner with Best Buy Canada to add more excitement into every ride. This new eKickScooter provides a premium, balanced and aesthetic experience for everyone—not just for the thrill seekers or outdoor adventurers. From the city streets to park trails, the F3 Pro is a smooth, safe and fun way to get around."

The all-new F3 Pro combines efficiency, convenience and comfort to create the ultimate, everyday ride. With the latest smart technologies like Map Navigation and Caller ID, and an intuitive and compact design, it is tailor-made for the tech-savvy commuter and includes everything from SegRange™ range optimization to efficient braking to make your daily travel easy and effortless. Whether it's the Monday through Friday commute or a weekend joyride, the F3 Pro can do it all with up to 70 kilometers of range on a single charge and speeds up to 32 km/h while ensuring a comfortable experience thanks to front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension.

F3 PRO FEATURES & SPECS

Max power: 1200W

Max range: 70 kilometers

Max speed: 32 km/h

Max slope angle: 24%

477 Wh battery

SegRange™ range optimization

2.4" TFT Smart Display w/ Navigation + Call ID

SegRide™ Stability Enhancement

TCS (Traction Control System)

BMS 2.0 (battery management system)

AirLock (app required)

Apple Find My compatible

6W Auto headlight

Turn signals and brake light

10" self-sealing jelly tires

Front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension

Dual disc brakes

Front locking rim

IPX6 Water Resistant

Weight: 44 lbs

Payload: 265 lbs

"The e-transport category is rapidly growing in popularity and this exclusive partnership allows us to share our excitement for the coolest new tech with our customers", says Jeremy Carson, Senior Category Leader at Best Buy Canada. "We are dedicated to bringing the latest and greatest offerings to Canadian consumers through innovative partnerships like this one, and continue to expand our mutual partnership with the largest Segway range available at any Canadian big box retailer."

Best Buy customers in Canada can save $500 off MSRP during pre-order now through June 6. The F3 Pro is the most recent of Segway's third generation e-scooter lineup, following the recently released Segway Ninebot F3 eKickScooter, Segway GT3 SuperScooter and flagship Segway Ninebot MAX G3 eKickScooter.

Also available today across Canada is the new and improved Segway Ninebot E2 Plus II eKickScooter —adding front suspension to a popular platform for a smooth upgrade to the brand's ultimate entry-level last-mile solution. The all-new E2 Plus II is the perfect electric scooter for first-timers. The beginner-friendly scooter is portable and lightweight at only 36 lbs, making it a breeze to take anywhere, anytime. Equipped with front coil suspension and colorful 256 RGB ambient light, the E2 Plus II lets riders cruise up to 26 kilometers on a single charge.

The E2 Plus II is available through Best Buy Canada for only $399.99 CAD on pre-order now through June 9 ($599.99 MSRP).

