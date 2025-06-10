Segway Unveils Upgraded Online Store in Canada, Offering Exclusive Deals and Enhanced Shopping Experience

The global leader in micromobility solutions is scaling up its support for Canadian consumers through expanded product offerings, exclusive promotions and more.

ARCADIA, Calif., June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Segway , recently named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, is excited to announce the launch of its upgraded official online store in Canada at https://store-ca.segway.com/ . This upgrade marks a significant milestone in Segway's continued global expansion, offering Canadian consumers an enhanced shopping experience with more product options and exclusive offers.

The refreshed Canadian online store features a more intuitive design and improved navigation, making it easier than ever for customers to browse and purchase Segway's popular electric scooters and other innovative micromobility solutions. This redesign aims to serve Canadian consumers seeking innovative and more sustainable methods of transportation.

"At Segway, we are committed to providing all consumers with a wide variety of value-driven, premium micromobility solutions, along with an exceptional shopping experience," said Tom Hébert, VP of sales at Segway. "Our upgraded online store reflects our ongoing dedication to supporting the growing demand for innovative and alternative transportation methods across Canada. We're excited to better serve our loyal customers and spread the Segway smile to even more individuals and families throughout this great country."

The upgraded Canadian webstore will also feature products not previously available directly from Segway in Canada, including the Max G3, ZT3 Pro and GT3 electric scooters.

Exclusive Promotions

To celebrate, Segway is offering exclusive online giveaways and limited-time sales events, featuring top-selling models and special deals, including a chance to win a ZT3 Pro all-terrain electric scooter and savings of up to 50 percent off MSRP.

From June 10 through June 19:

Segway F2: $399.99 CAD (50% off $799.99 MSRP)

CAD (50% off MSRP) Segway ZT3 Pro: $999.99 CAD (38% off $1,599.99 MSRP)

CAD (38% off MSRP) Segway GT1: $2299.99 CAD (36% off $3,599.99 MSRP)

CAD (36% off MSRP) Segway GoKart Pro 2: $2,399.99 CAD (20% off $2,999.99 MSRP)

CAD (20% off MSRP) Segway Max G2: $1,199.99 CAD (14% off $1,399.99 MSRP)

Even More Access to Segway in Canada

Alongside the upgraded online store, Canadian consumers can purchase Segway products through a variety of trusted partners, including Best Buy Canada, Canadian Tire and Amazon.ca. Currently, Segway's latest third-generation electric commuter scooter — the F3 Pro, which combines efficiency, convenience, and comfort to create the ultimate everyday ride — is available exclusively at Best Buy Canada .

Stay Connected

For ongoing updates including new product launches, exclusive perks and promotions visit https://store-ca.segway.com and follow Segway on Instagram .

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com .

