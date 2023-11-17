TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to an open, transparent, and collaborative approach that involves stakeholders and ensures broad input and perspectives to inform its direction.

FSRA is now seeking new members for its mortgage brokering Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The selected individuals will provide expert advice about challenges facing consumers seeking credit and the mortgage industry, along with areas of improvement for the industry while supporting consumer protection.

"As a regulator, it is critical to engage stakeholders as we develop policies, procedures and consider key decisions," said Antoinette Leung, Head, Financial Institutions and Mortgage Brokerage Conduct.

"Mortgage professionals provide an important voice. Their input improves the way we regulate the industry. Meanwhile, consumer advocates help us better understand issues affecting Ontario's consumers. I encourage all qualified individuals to apply to be on our Technical Advisory Committee."

In addition, members' insights will contribute to the development of policy, procedures and key decisions with respect to the mortgage brokering industry.

FSRA encourages all qualified stakeholders to apply.

FSRA is seeking four members for a three-year term starting in January 2024.

Interested applicants should be senior members of their respective organization or profession and will represent their organization/profession on relevant issues in the mortgage industry.

We also strongly encourage individuals who have experience or background in consumer access to credit and mortgages to apply. As the voice of Ontario's consumers, your insights are critical for understanding consumers' needs and the risks they face.

To learn more about the TAC's mandate and selection criteria, please review the Terms of Reference .

How to apply:



Applicants should send their resume and cover letter to [email protected] . FSRA will also consider applications from current members whose terms are expiring.

Applications will be accepted until December 18, 2023.

The TAC's next meeting is expected to be in February 2024.

