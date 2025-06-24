TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, revoked the service provider licence of Warden Wellness Centre Ltd. (Warden Wellness) and imposed an administrative penalty of $10,000 on Anusuya Gobinathan (Gobinathan).

Warden Wellness provided false, misleading and incomplete information to FSRA, contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. I.8 (the Act) and its past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that it will not carry out its business in accordance with the law or with integrity and honesty.

Gobinathan was the Principal Representative of Warden Wellness. She provided false, misleading and incomplete information to FSRA on Warden Wellness' service provider licence application, contrary to section 447(2)(a).

Warden Wellness and Gobinathan requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal (Tribunal). However, Gobinathan did not attend the prehearing conferences set by the Tribunal, and the Tribunal dismissed the Request for Hearing and ordered FSRA to carry out its enforcement action.

FSRA issued the orders as a result of the Dismissal of Proceeding issued by the Financial Services Tribunal.

