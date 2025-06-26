FSRA grant funding applications for financial education and research now open

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is supporting financial literacy and better protecting consumers through its second annual proceeds from enforcement grant application program.

"Now in our second year, the FSRA grant funding program will make bigger strides in helping consumers better understand the financial services they use each and every day," says Stuart Wilkinson, Chief Consumer Officer at FSRA. "If you have a good idea, whether that's an education initiative or research project, check out the program to see if you qualify."

Not-for-profit organizations can now apply to access money FSRA collects through enforcement actions to fund educational initiatives and research.

The proceeds from enforcement grant funding is also open to proposals from within FSRA.

For details on this year's application process and to see if your idea may qualify, check out our page on grant funding. Applications close on September 26, 2025.

More information on how we use the money we collect through enforcement actions can be found in our updated Use of Proceeds from Enforcement Guidance.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

