OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - While Canada is one of the most accepting societies in the world, we are not immune to hate. Tragically, Statistics Canada's latest data show that hate-motivated crimes have been on the rise in recent years, most recently increasing by 27% from 2020 to 2021. The Government of Canada has a responsibility to protect all Canadians from hate crimes, in particular by keeping community spaces safe. One important tool is the Security Infrastructure Program, which helps community institutions fund the improvements they need to be safe.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today announced that places of worship and other community organizations can now apply for funding under this year's SIP Call for Applications. The Government of Canada is dedicating $5 million annually to the SIP to help protect communities from hate-motivated crime.

Eligible recipients include community centres, educational institutions, places of worship and others. Organizations can apply for funding until August 31, 2023.

Improvements Made to Security Infrastructure Program

Several changes have been made this year to make the program more effective.

Firstly, this year's Call for Applications has also been expanded to include shelters that provide support and refuge for individuals and families who have been the victim of gender-based violence, including victims of hate crimes motivated by sex, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

Secondly, organizations who become victim of a significant and direct hate-motivated crime against their facility may qualify for the new Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support (SHMIS) stream, a prioritized process to receive SIP funding that is accessible outside the regular annual Call for Applications period.

Protecting Communities At Risk

Designed to help communities at risk of hate motivate crimes improve their security infrastructure, the SIP funds up to 50% of the cost of security equipment—such as lighting, fencing, cameras, and alarm systems—up to a maximum of $100,000 per project. Eligible expenditures under the SIP also include doors, windows, intercoms and public address systems, minor renovations to enhance security, training on how to use equipment, and basic training for staff to respond to a hate-motivated crime.

Interested private, not-for-profit organizations who are eligible, such as places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized educational institutions, community centres, and shelters serving victims of gender-based violence, can apply through Public Safety Canada's website. They are also invited to attend one of the Department's upcoming program information sessions, which will provide a unique opportunity for applicants to learn more about the Call, the application process and to ask questions to program officials directly.

Quote

"All Canadians deserve to feel safe in their sacred spaces. As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure that is the case. That's why initiatives like the Security Infrastructure Program are so important. What's more, this critical program will now be expanded to cover more places and streamlined to get money to recipients faster. Hate has no place in Canada."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

Since its inception in 2007, the Security Infrastructure Program has provided over $14M in funding to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate motivated crimes.

in funding to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate motivated crimes. The Security Infrastructure Program now supports shelters serving victims of gender-based violence, including those directed to 2SLGBTQIA+ people, such as emergency shelters and transitional housing, as eligible recipients.

Organizations who become victim of a significant and direct hate-motivated crime against their facility may now qualify for the new Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support (SHMIS), a prioritized process to receive SIP funding that is accessible outside the regular annual Call for Applications period.

Associated Link

Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Contacts: Alexander Cohen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]