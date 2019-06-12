Second Group of Teams Revealed in Advance of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 7 Premiere, July 2 on CTV
Jun 12, 2019, 11:45 ET
– Teams include stay-at-home moms, teammates, a canoe instructor, and a student –
– The final three teams to be announced tomorrow live on THE SOCIAL at 1 p.m. –
– For more on all the teams, visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada –
To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/2R9VZcA
TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - As announced today on CTV's THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, three more teams competing on Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA were revealed. Racers include stay-at-home moms, teammates, and a grandfather/grandson, who join the first batch of teams revealed yesterday on YOUR MORNING. The final three teams will be announced tomorrow on THE SOCIAL (1 p.m. ET/PT on CTV), and coverage continues on ETALK tonight at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. The all-new season of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning July 2 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.
Teams racing during Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA include:
Trish & Amy
Driven, stay-at-home mothers and friends who bonded over their love of triathlons.
Trish Omeri
Age: 40
Current City: Etobicoke, Ont.
Hometown: Sudbury, Ont.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Amy De Domenico
Age: 50
Current City: Etobicoke, Ont.
Hometown: Ridgeway, Ont.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Sarah & Sam
Determined teammates and friends who fought their way back from near career-ending injuries.
Sarah Wells
Age: 29
Current City: Toronto, Ont.
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Track Athlete – Team Canada
Sam Effah
Age: 30
Current City: Toronto, Ont.
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Occupation: Track Athlete – Team Canada
Gilles & Sean
A fun-loving grandfather and grandson who enjoy nothing more than being outdoors.
Gilles Miron
Age: 65
Current City: Sunderland, Ont.
Hometown: Sunderland, Ont.
Occupation: Canoe Instructor
Sean Miron
Age: 20
Current City: Sunderland, Ont.
Hometown: Sunderland, Ont.
Occupation: Student
For more information on the teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA this season, viewers can visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada and search the team pages presented by Chevrolet. The site features team videos, bios, and exclusive content. As the go-to resource for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA fans, CTV.ca also includes full episodes and sneak peeks.
To view full press release, click here.
SOURCE CTV
For further information: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 416-384-2629 or matthew.almeida@bellmedia.ca; Christy Sullivan, CTV Networks, 416-384-3624 or christy.sullivan@bellmedia.ca
Share this article