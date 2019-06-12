Second Group of Teams Revealed in Advance of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 7 Premiere, July 2 on CTV

– Teams include stay-at-home moms, teammates, a canoe instructor, and a student –

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - As announced today on CTV's THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, three more teams competing on Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA were revealed. Racers include stay-at-home moms, teammates, and a grandfather/grandson, who join the first batch of teams revealed yesterday on YOUR MORNING. The final three teams will be announced tomorrow on THE SOCIAL (1 p.m. ET/PT on CTV), and coverage continues on ETALK tonight at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. The all-new season of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning July 2 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Teams racing during Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA include:

Trish & Amy

Driven, stay-at-home mothers and friends who bonded over their love of triathlons.

Trish Omeri

Age: 40

Current City: Etobicoke, Ont.

Hometown: Sudbury, Ont.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom



Amy De Domenico

Age: 50

Current City: Etobicoke, Ont.

Hometown: Ridgeway, Ont.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Sarah & Sam

Determined teammates and friends who fought their way back from near career-ending injuries.

Sarah Wells

Age: 29

Current City: Toronto, Ont.

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Track Athlete – Team Canada

Sam Effah

Age: 30

Current City: Toronto, Ont.

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Track Athlete – Team Canada

Gilles & Sean

A fun-loving grandfather and grandson who enjoy nothing more than being outdoors.

Gilles Miron

Age: 65

Current City: Sunderland, Ont.

Hometown: Sunderland, Ont.

Occupation: Canoe Instructor

Sean Miron

Age: 20

Current City: Sunderland, Ont.

Hometown: Sunderland, Ont.

Occupation: Student



