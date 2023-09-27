Toronto's MICHELIN-Starred restaurants will be revealed in real time, along with other MICHELIN Guide distinctions

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The second edition of the MICHELIN Guide Toronto, including MICHELIN-Starred restaurants and special awards, will be announced this evening at HISTORY. Anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors announced 12 additions earlier this month on September 9 and 4 Bib Gourmands were awarded on September 19. Toronto's most prominent chefs receiving recognition will be in attendance. Accredited media camera operators are invited to film the event starting at 8:00 p.m.

A global benchmark for gourmets and quality restaurant professionals, Toronto was announced as the first Canadian MICHELIN Guide destination in 2022 and the sixth in North America. Renowned for its multicultural neighbourhoods and global influences and home to around 7,500 restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide Toronto provides an opportunity to spotlight the city's diverse and rich food scene and to support the recovery of the visitor economy.

The food service industry is Canada's fourth largest employer and one of the hardest hit industries by the global pandemic. Findings from Destination Canada's research emphasize that across all major markets to Canada, trying local food and beverages remains the most frequently favoured travel experience.

The MICHELIN Guide selection follows Michelin's historical methodology, based on five universal criteria, to ensure each destination's selection equity: 1) quality products; 2) the harmony of flavours; 3) the mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the personality of the chef as expressed in the cuisine; 5) consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year) and throughout the menu.

There are several ways a restaurant can be recognized for their culinary excellence:

The famous One, Two and Three Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavour and infused with the personality of a talented chef. The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for good value. The MICHELIN Green Star honours restaurants at the forefront of practices committed to a more sustainable gastronomy. Recommended restaurants and special awards are also highlighted by MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

A live stream of the Toronto selection is available on the MICHELIN Guide YouTube starting at 8:00 p.m.

Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

Quotes:

"Canada has a culinary mosaic that tickles taste buds around the world and nourishes our national pride. MICHELIN Guide recognition highlights Toronto's culinary genius and grows its reputation on the world tourism stage. It also showcases our rich cuisine and creates opportunities for local artisans, suppliers and the next generation of culinary talent from coast to coast to coast."

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The release of this second MICHELIN Guide Toronto is great news for the city's resilient restaurant industry, and recognizes Toronto's vibrant culinary scene. Toronto's restaurants offer a diversity of cuisines, first-class dining experiences and talented chefs. I'm confident this Guide will continue to encourage culinary tourism, inspire people to sample made-in-Ontario cuisine and deliver a real economic impact to the province."

- The Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

"Toronto is globally renowned for our diverse culinary scene. It is wonderful to see the second edition of the MICHELIN Guide Toronto released to recognize both our city's leading culinary talents and the up-and-coming local favourites that draw diners from across the city, the country, and the globe. Restaurants are a cornerstone of our city's vibrancy and economy, particularly our tourism sector. Thanks to our partners at Destination Toronto, Destination Ontario and Destination Canada for helping bring Michelin to Toronto to further elevate our city's position on the international stage."

- Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), Budget Chief and Mayor's Economic Development & Culture Champion

"Canada's unique blend of openness fuels the thriving and diverse culinary scene we have across the country. We're proud to support locally driven initiatives like the MICHELIN Guide in Toronto as we work to elevate the profile of Canada, generating wealth and wellbeing for all of Canada, while enriching the lives of our valued guests."

- Marsha Walden, CEO & President of Destination Canada

"The MICHELIN Guide Toronto shines a spotlight on the vast scope and scale of Toronto's rich culinary scene. The restaurants noted by Michelin are the tip of the iceberg and an invitation to explore deeper into all of the global cuisines and neighbourhood flavours that make eating in Toronto so compelling."

- Andrew Weir, Executive Vice President, Destination Toronto

About Destination Toronto

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating more than $10 billion in economic activity and supporting 70,000 jobs in 2019. Destination Toronto's mandate is to reflect the breadth and diversity of Toronto's people, places and culture to inspire residents and visitors to meet, visit and explore our city. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto, the Greater Toronto Hotel Association and the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Destination Toronto markets and promotes the city to locals and visitors, attracts and supports major meetings and events, and supports local businesses to maximize the opportunities of visitor spending. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com .

About Destination Ontario

Destination Ontario is an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport with a vision to position Ontario as a preferred global destination. Destination Ontario's marketing activities and programs aim to generate increased visitation by Ontario, Canadian and international tourists, enhance tourism expenditures in Ontario, and contribute to provincial economic prosperity through impactful marketing and results oriented investment partnerships. For more information, please visit DestinationOntario.com .

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad. Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverages in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors. Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada. For more information, please visit destinationcanada.com .

