Toronto Transforms into the Ultimate Swiftie Getaway this November

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Excitement is building for this year's most anticipated concert experience, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Known as one of the world's top destinations for global music tours , Toronto is rolling out the "Red" carpet as Swift takes over Canada's largest city with six unforgettable shows on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 - the most shows in North America, outside of Los Angeles.

With an expected 240,000 concert-goers attending Swift's shows, Toronto will have no shortage of Swift-inspired events and packages for those visiting the city, whether for one night or six. From where to stay, where to eat or where to shop your best looks for the concerts, Destination Toronto has fans covered with the dedicated website, Taylor Swift in Toronto.

Visitors can stay at one of the city's many hotels within walking distance of the Rogers Centre offering special packages or activities during the concerts such as the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel , Bisha Hotel , Omni King Edward Hotel or 1Hotel. While in the area, fans can walk on 'Taylor Swift Way'- Queen Street West and John Street, between Nathan Phillips Square and the Rogers Centre, which will be renamed for the month of November.

From one-night only events to ongoing offerings, visitors have many options to celebrate their love for Taylor in Toronto. They can get a lay of the land with a Toronto aERAs City Tour , stop by a Swift-themed pop-up such as the One Of A Kind Winter Show (Taylor's Version) or test their knowledge at a Taylor Swift Trivia & Drag . They could also "Shake it Off" at In Our Era Dance Party , sing their heart out at a Taylor Swift Sing-A-Long, Eras! Eras! Eras! , or visit the pre-concert event, Taylgate '24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Or simply be "Fearless" and take on the Edgewalk at the CN Tower and capture the breathtaking views of downtown Toronto from 356 metres (1,168 feet) up in the air.

With a food scene worth travelling for, fans can feast on a diverse array of Taylor-themed bites - from venturing on their own Toronto Eras Tour food crawl and sampling some of Taylor's favourite eats across the city, or fuelling up before or after the concerts at one of many spots at The Well ,a new mall concept just steps from the concert venue.

"Toronto is renowned as a vibrant music city. If there's a major International concert tour happening, you can be sure it will stop in Toronto," said Andrew Weir, CEO & President at Destination Toronto. "Our city's passionate, open and inviting energy, combined with Swift's dedicated global fans, will create an unforgettable atmosphere. We invite everyone to come experience Toronto before, during or after this tour."

For visitors looking for even more ways to explore the city through a Swift lens, Destination Toronto has launched a custom-curated scavenger hunt , with each clue tied to a track from her discography. Every check-in will give participants a chance to win Taylor-inspired gift boxes or a grand prize of a weekend stay at the Fairmont Royal York, dinner at 360 Restaurant, and a gift card to CF Toronto Eaton Centre, as well as raise money to support the Community Music Schools of Toronto - a charity that provides free music lessons to kids in Toronto.

