Destination Toronto Expands Global Presence with New Offices in the U.K. and Germany

Canada's largest meeting of international travel buyers confirmed for Toronto in 2026

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Destination Toronto today announced the opening of international offices in the U.K. and Germany, advancing the city's global tourism strategy and expanding its reach with international leisure and business travellers. The strategic expansion comes at a time when shifting travel dynamics present a powerful opportunity for growth. Together, the U.K. and Germany delivered over 220,000 visitors and more than $320M in direct spending to Toronto's visitor economy in 2024.

"Diversifying our international markets has always been a priority—but now it's more critical than ever," said Andrew Weir, President and CEO of Destination Toronto. "This is a pivotal moment for Canada on the world stage and Toronto is taking deliberate steps to seize that opportunity and attract more international travellers."

Destination Toronto has engaged four complementary agencies in the U.K. and Western Europe to support distinct pillars of its strategy. The expanded presence will enable Toronto to tap into adjacent markets such as Ireland from the U.K., and Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands from Germany, amplifying the city in a bold and strategic way with visitors seeking a welcoming and diverse urban experience. In the U.K., Black Diamond will leverage their in-market media knowledge to secure diverse stories about the city, MMGY will drive visitor demand and leisure sales through travel trade distribution channels, and AbleMaxx Limited will source corporate leads to support future business events. In Germany, MMGY Lieb will support both media relations and leisure sales.

"What draws people to Toronto—and keeps them coming back—is the energy of our neighbourhoods, the diversity of our people, and the richness of experiences we proudly share with the world," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "International visitors contribute to the vibrancy and global character that define Toronto, and this is our moment to attract and welcome them in even greater numbers, bringing the benefits of visitor spending to local businesses and residents alike."

Marking the latest step in a global strategy to drive growth from diversified markets, the announcement builds on a series of international partnerships designed to strengthen Toronto's position with key markets and customer segments globally. Last year, Destination Toronto appointed PR Central as its Mexican in-market representation for leisure sales and media relations. Having the highest concentration of luxury hotels in the country, Destination Toronto renewed its status as a preferred destination with Virtuoso® —the leading global network of agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel. Destination Toronto is also the only Canadian destination to secure an active partnership with the Event Leaders Exchange (ELX) community, a premier network for corporate event leaders.

Hosting global travel buyers in Toronto

Coinciding with the expansion of Toronto's international presence, Destination Toronto has confirmed that Rendez-vous Canada (RVC) will return to the city in 2026 marking another major opportunity to drive global tourism growth. Last held in Toronto in 2022, RVC brings more than 400 qualified buyers and media to Toronto to meet with destinations and tourism suppliers from across Canada.

"Hosting Rendez-Vous Canada is a live audition for more than 400 international travel buyers, enabling them to experience our city, build packages and market Toronto to their clients in the U.K., Germany, Mexico and other global markets," said Mr. Weir.

"Fresh off the enormous success of Rendez-vous Canada 2025 in Winnipeg, we're welcoming the world to Toronto in 2026," said Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada. "With tourism contributing $130 billion to our economy last year, Rendez-vous Canada plays a vital role in showcasing our legendary experiences and providing a marketplace platform for deal-making worth tens of millions in business. It's key to delivering the high growth and rapid returns in tourism export revenue building communities all across Canada."

Additional Quotes

"With the UK being one of Toronto's most resilient overseas markets, this is a significant moment for Destination Toronto to strengthen its presence on the international stage and expand into Western Europe. As a famously multicultural and diverse city, Toronto is uniquely positioned to capture the hearts and travel plans of the UK audience. Through innovative PR strategies and creative consumer activations, we're excited to help establish a compelling brand presence and capture share in key markets during this pivotal period."

- Jonah Whitaker, Managing Partner, Black Diamond

"Toronto's dynamic, multicultural character—encompassing world-class entertainment, a thriving culinary landscape, and unparalleled sporting experiences—positions itself as an attractive proposition for the UK. With strong air connectivity and manageable flight time, Toronto is strategically poised for growth, particularly with key calendar moments ahead, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Our focus will be on collaborating with valued travel trade and airline partners to deliver targeted initiatives that inspire, inform, and ultimately drive bookings to the destination. We are committed to enhancing Toronto's visibility and growing visitation to Toronto and Ontario."

- Caroline Moultrie, President, MMGY EMEA

"Right now Canada, characterized by stability and a strong commitment to international cooperation, makes it an ideal destination for large-scale events. Toronto has a real opportunity in this moment, its unparalleled infrastructure and vibrant cultural scene will meet the evolving needs of events planners and attendees alike. This is a pivotal time for Toronto to leverage its strengths and seize the moment in the UK market. AbleMaxx is positioned uniquely, with a global account portfolio, to leverage its expertise and connection to drive growth and success for Destination Toronto."

- Maxine MacPherson, Managing Director, AbleMaxx Limited

"There is strong momentum for Toronto in key Western European markets, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands. Travellers from these markets are increasingly seeking destinations that offer depth, authenticity, and cultural diversity. With its vibrant neighborhoods, rich cultural landscape, and welcoming, cosmopolitan spirit, Toronto speaks directly to what travelers from this region value most: genuine experiences and meaningful connections. Interest in the city is rising—and with this growing demand, Toronto is truly poised for growth as a destination. This is a unique moment to inspire purposeful travel and position it as the must-visit Canadian destination for those seeking something truly meaningful."

- Detlef Freiherr von Weitershausen-Haner, EVP, MMGY Lieb

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating nearly $9 billion in visitor spending in 2024. Destination Toronto's purpose is to ignite the city's visitor economy to enrich and empower its communities. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto and the tourism and hospitality community, Destination Toronto promotes the city to attract visitors and major meetings and events, and supports local businesses in maximizing the opportunities of the visitor economy. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com .

