Second call for proposals launched under the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to supporting Black Canadians to reach their full potential by building a better, fairer and more inclusive country for everyone. Six years ago, Canada officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. By doing so, the government committed to making transformative investments to empower Black communities in Canada.

Today, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, congratulated the Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) on launching its second call for proposals under the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. Through a $200-million endowment from the Government of Canada, the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund was established to create a sustainable source of funding for Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities in Canada.

Building on the success of their first call for proposals, FFBC has launched the Black Ideas Grant, allocating a total of $9.5 million in funding—which includes $5.23 million in federal funding. This second round is expected to fund an estimated 130 projects. Eligible organizations will receive funding for projects that support the fight against anti-Black racism or that work toward improving social and economic outcomes for Black communities in Canada. The call for proposals will remain open until November 8, 2024, and FFBC expects to announce the selected proposals in spring 2025.

By investing in Black-led and Black-serving organizations across the country, the federal government is addressing the long-standing barriers to social and economic inclusion that Black communities face. FFBC is a national Black-led and Black-serving organization that aims to ensure that Black communities have the sustained resources and infrastructure they need to make a meaningful impact. It was selected to administer the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund in February 2023.

Since endorsing the International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada has committed up to $872 million to Black-focused initiatives—from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity.

Quotes

"When we include people, Canada wins. Through the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, we're creating a sustainable source of funding for Black-led not-for-profit organizations, ensuring they have the means to address their priorities. This initiative aims to improve the social and economic outcomes of Black communities across the country and is a part of the over $872 million we've invested to support initiatives under the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

"The Black Ideas Grant represents our commitment to addressing the critical need for sustained investment in Black communities. With an increased funding pool of nearly $10 million, we aim to support more organizations and reach even more communities."

– Co-chair, Foundation for Black Communities, Liban Abokor

Quick facts

In 2018, Canada endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On February 7, 2024 , the Prime Minister announced a domestic extension, until 2028, of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equity, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice and community. Last April, Canada announced its commitment to support the call for a second international decade.

endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On , the Prime Minister announced a domestic extension, until 2028, of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equity, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice and community. Last April, announced its commitment to support the call for a second international decade. In recognition of the Decade, Budget 2021 committed up to $200 million to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities and organizations serving Black communities in Canada and related social initiatives.

to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities and organizations serving Black communities in and related social initiatives. Each year, for the next decade, FFBC will launch one or more call for proposals inviting Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving charities to apply for funding.

The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative was also established in recognition of the Decade. Since 2019, over $175 million has been invested through this Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional $25 million for 2024–25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million .

has been invested through this Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional for 2024–25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to . The Government of Canada continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development.

continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development. In June 2024 , the Government of Canada launched its updated anti-racism strategy: Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028. It was developed based on robust evidence and input from people and communities with lived experience of racism. It aims to tackle systemic racism and make communities more inclusive and prosperous.

