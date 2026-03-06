STURGEON COUNTY, AB, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The forest sector is part of Canada's DNA: it supports hundreds of communities, sustains good jobs and drives economic growth. Today, the sector is facing significant pressures, including the impacts of unjust U.S. trade measures. The Government of Canada is taking action to protect what we have built and the workers who rely on it while transforming the sector so it can emerge stronger and more competitive for decades to come.

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a federal investment of over $4.4 million for ten projects that will strengthen the forest sector in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. These projects will advance manufacturing and processing, diversify Canada's forest products and their export markets and support First Nation and Métis groups and forestry businesses.

Among the projects funded, Western Archrib Enterprises Ltd. is receiving $2.3 million through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program to commission a 160,000-square-foot mass timber plant in Sturgeon County, Alberta. The facility represents a total capital investment of over $80 million and will transform Western Archrib's operations from manual processing to a fully automated manufacturing line, increasing production capacity from 12 million to 30–35 million board feet annually. This investment will strengthen Alberta's supply chain for advanced wood-based building material, such as mass timber panels, which directly support the construction industry and housing supply.

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is now accepting applications under national Calls for Proposals for its renewed forest sector transformation programs, including IFIT, the Green Construction through Wood program, the Indigenous Forestry Initiative and the Global Forest Leadership Program. Supported by a $500-million commitment, these programs will help Canadian companies innovate and diversify to drive domestic demand, expand the use of Canadian wood in construction, support Indigenous participation and open new domestic and international markets. These programs are central to Canada's broader strategy to be our own best customer through the Buy Canadian Policy and Build Canada Homes, which prioritize Canadian wood and technologies in infrastructure and housing.

By defending forest sector workers today, modernizing the industry for tomorrow and helping companies reach new markets for the long term, the Government of Canada is ensuring that the forest sector remains a pillar of national strength and prosperity for decades to come.

"Canada's forests are more than a resource. They are the foundation for good jobs, affordable housing and sustainable economic growth. Today's announcement makes sure that the forest sector remains a pillar of strength in the Prairies and beyond -- protecting what we have while building stronger for tomorrow."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The forestry sector in Alberta has immense potential, and our new government is helping to unlock it. By investing in innovation, supporting workers and expanding markets, we're strengthening communities today and building a more competitive, resilient industry for the future in every part of the country."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"We are grateful for the Government of Canada's support through the IFIT program. This investment enables Western Archrib to modernize our Sturgeon County facility into a fully automated mass timber manufacturing operation, significantly expanding our production capacity and strengthening Canada's advanced wood supply chain. This partnership helps ensure we remain competitive, innovative and well positioned to support housing and infrastructure needs across the country."

Frank Gannon

Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement, Western Archrib

Canada's forest sector is a major economic driver, supporting nearly 200,000 workers, including over 11,000 Indigenous people, and contributing more than $20 billion to our GDP.

Across the Prairies, the forest sector supports almost 28,000 jobs and provides more than $3.9 billion to real GDP.

Since August 2025, the government has introduced over $2 billion in measures designed to protect and transform Canada's forest sector, including $500 million for the renewal of Natural Resources Canada's suite of forest sector programs, enhanced access to financing, liquidity supports and worker protections.

To make it easier for forest sector businesses and employees to navigate and apply to federal programs, NRCan has launched a new, single-window pathfinding service, which includes a new website with information on all programs available to forest sector businesses and direct access to NRCan experts on eligibility and program applications.

