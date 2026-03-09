OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The leaders condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks on Qatar. Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada's solidarity with Qatar in the face of these attacks and conveyed his appreciation for Qatar's successful defensive efforts. The Prime Minister thanked His Highness for his personal leadership in ensuring the safety of Canadians in Qatar. He emphasised his appreciation for Qatar's crucial coordination with Canadian officials to facilitate transportation options for Canadians wishing to leave the country.

The Prime Minister and His Highness discussed efforts to de-escalate the conflict and reach a diplomatic solution. In accordance with international law, the leaders called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure that only serve to destabilise the region and worsen the global economic and energy situation. The Prime Minister affirmed the importance of protecting the security and territorial sovereignty of Qatar and regional partners.

Prime Minister Carney and His Highness underscored the importance of intensifying diplomatic engagement to avoid a wider conflict with global consequences. To that end, they agreed to remain in close contact.

