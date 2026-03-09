VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Service Canada announces the relocation of 2 offices in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Passport Services Office and the Vancouver – Sinclair Centre Service Canada Centre, both located in Sinclair Centre, have permanently closed on Friday, March 6, 2026.

These offices have combined into one and moved to 978 Granville Street. The new consolidated office opened its doors to the public on Monday, March 9, 2026. The hours of operation remain Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This consolidated site will offer all services available at standard Service Canada Centres, as well as 10-business-day, express and urgent passport services.

Visit servicecanada.gc.ca for information on offices and government services and benefits.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]