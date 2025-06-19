TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Second Annual COIS Charity Golf Tournament, held on June 3, 2025, at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, raised an impressive $100,000 in support of the Francis Glorieux Research Fellowship. This fund, established by the Canadian Osteogenesis Imperfecta Society (COIS), furthers the pioneering work of Dr. Glorieux, whose groundbreaking research transformed the lives of individuals living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic disorder also known as Brittle Bone Disease.

The inspiration for this tournament began last year, when Jacinta Whyte marked her 50th anniversary in the insurance industry not with personal fanfare, but with purpose. As President and Chair of COIS, and Deputy Group Chief Executive of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, Whyte spearheaded the inaugural fundraising event in honour of a cause that touched her life deeply: the treatment and advocacy for people living with OI, including her daughter Rachel—one of Dr. Glorieux's earliest patients.

Children born with OI face a lifetime of challenges, including bone deformities, short stature, and frequent fractures. For families around the world, Dr. Glorieux's work has brought new hope. His treatment, pioneered at the Shriners Hospital in Montreal and adopted internationally, has dramatically improved outcomes and quality of life for countless individuals.

One of the most touching moments at the tournament was a video message from Sophia, the COIS Junior Ambassador living with Type 3 OI. "My name is Sophia. I am a Junior Ambassador for COIS, and I have Type 3 OI. I'm sorry I can't be with you in person—I am going to my Artistic Swimming Party! Thank you to Dr. Glorieux and the Shriners team for allowing kids like me to take part in the activities we love. I hope the next generation of researchers follows in your footsteps."

Dr. Angela Cheung, UHN award-winning researcher and professor at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, introduced the two inaugural Francis Glorieux Fellowship recipients who briefly described the research that the Fellowship supports:

Dr. Joseph Petruccelli, a physician-scientist, currently conducts research at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Canada. "My research," he explained, "focuses on developing predictive tools to optimize surgical care in children with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). By combining 3D reconstruction of X-rays with machine learning algorithms, my goal is to improve outcomes, reduce complications, and extend the lifespan of surgical implants in growing children.

Dr. Ezgi Aydin, Hospital for Special Surgery, NYC, is recognized for her work investigating the contribution of skeletal stem cells in fracture healing and nonunion. Her work is dedicated to uncovering the molecular mechanisms underlying impaired bone repair. Dr. Aydin described her research via video from NY. "Using a novel mouse model, my research looks to uncover the mechanisms driving abnormal muscle function and defective bone repair in OI."

Kristin Hayes, COIS Ambassador and Board Member, welcomed the opportunity to address attendees and express her gratitude to Whyte: "Jacinta has been the driving force behind COIS. Without her, I don't believe we would be a registered charity, or able to support families the way we do. She takes on whatever needs to be done to fulfill our mission–– to provide support, education, and hope to families affected by OI in Canada and around the world."

As the tournament came to a close, Whyte tearfully shared sad news: "We are heartbroken by the loss of Dr. Francis Glorieux, who passed away yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wonderful family who so generously shared him with us. Francis was not only an extraordinary doctor, but also an extraordinary man. His compassion, kindness, and friendship touched all of us who had the privilege of knowing him."

Whyte expressed heartfelt gratitude to the many friends, sponsors, colleagues, business partners and COIS families who came together for a day of sport, community, and shared purpose, and whose generosity helped raise another $100,000. "Thanks to your unwavering support of the COIS Education Fund," she said, "we will invite new applications for the Francis Glorieux Research Fellowship. This fellowship not only honours Dr. Glorieux's extraordinary legacy but also fuels the next generation of researchers who will carry his life's work forward—bringing hope, discovery, and progress to those living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta."

To learn more about Dr. Francis Glorieux, the Canadian Osteogenesis Imperfecta Society, and to contribute to the COIS Education Fund, please visit www.cois-scoi.ca

