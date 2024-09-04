TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Osteogenesis Imperfecta Society (COIS) is proud to announce that applications for the inaugural Dr. Francis Glorieux Research Fellowship will open on September 1st and close on October 30th. This Fellowship honors the lifetime achievements of Dr. Francis Glorieux, whose groundbreaking research and treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI)­­––commonly known as Brittle Bone Disease––have been both life changing and life affirming.

Dr. Glorieux's pioneering treatment has set the global gold standard, enabling thousands of individuals born with OI to lead stronger, more productive, and fulfilling lives. This Fellowship will empower a new generation of researchers to continue his work and make significant and far-reaching contributions to the wellbeing of the OI community.

"This is an incredibly special moment," said Jacinta Whyte, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Benefact Group; General Manager & Chief Agent for Ecclesiastical Insurance, Canada; and President of COIS. "As a parent of a daughter born with OI, I chose to celebrate my 50-year anniversary in the insurance industry with a Golden Jubilee Charity Golf Tournament. Hosted by COIS and sponsored by Benefact Group and Ecclesiastical Insurance, the event was held at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville. I was profoundly touched and honoured by the support and generosity of colleagues, business partners, and customers—golfers and non-golfers alike. This was truly a celebration like no other and raised the $200,000 needed to fully fund this first Dr. Francis Glorieux Fellowship!"

"The Dr. Francis Glorieux Research Fellowship" added Kristin Hayes, a COIS Board member and Ambassador & Lifestyle and Donor Services Director, "will remain the primary focus of the COIS Education Fund and our fundraising efforts. To honor Dr. Glorieux and his extraordinary team at the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, special consideration will be given to Canadian applicants and individuals working in Canadian institutions. Fellowship applications and the research oversight process will be administered and managed by the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation (OIF) on behalf of COIS."

Whyte and Hayes, who has OI herself, emphasized the critical importance of the Fellowship in helping to advance research and improve lives within the OI community… in Canada, nationally and internationally.

For more information, please visit https://oif.org/researchgrants2024/

For more information about COIS, please visit https://www.cois-scoi.ca/

Sarah Kamal, COIS Board Member/Secretary, Email: [email protected]