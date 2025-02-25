Inaugural Francis Glorieux Research Fellowships Ignite Hope for OI Patients

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Jacinta Whyte, Chair and President of the Canadian Osteogenesis Society (COIS) joined Dr. Francis Glorieux to present inaugural Francis Glorieux Research Fellowships to two highly accomplished recipients.

Often called Brittle Bone Disease, OI is a disorder that challenges the hopes of so many people born with this debilitating disease. With these Fellowships, Dr.Ezgi Aydin, Hospital for Special Surgery NYC and Dr. Joseph Petruccelli, Shriner's Hospital for Children Montreal, will be able to undertake life-changing research and help make OI patients' dreams of a better life come true, across Canada and globally.

With palpable, heartfelt emotion, Whyte addressed the group of OI families, patients, Shriner Hospital Board and staff, and special guests. "The Shriners Hospital in Montreal and the Shrine network are very special to our family . When our daughter, Rachel, was born with OI, Dr. Glorieux was a beacon of hope when no hope existed. We are eternally grateful for his groundbreaking OI research and treatment, and we are delighted to join him today as he passes on the torch. It is especially wonderful that today also marks the 100th Anniversary of the Shriners Hospital in Montreal!"

Dr. Glorieux, who was visibly moved by the many accolades he received, spoke of the imperative to invest in the next generation of researchers. "I am proud and honoured to have my name attached to this fellowship. My fervent wish is that our two recipients, and the others that follow, take my work forward and develop new breakthroughs and innovative treatments."

Funds for the Francis Glorieux Fellowship were raised last June at a Golden Jubilee Charity Golf Tournament which was how Jacinta Whyte chose to celebrate her 50th Anniversary in the insurance industry. As it was a marvellously successful fun-filled event, and to continue to invest in the future generation of researchers , a second Charity Golf Classic Fellowship fundraiser will be held in June 2025 during which the inaugural fellowship recipients will share their research goals and progress.

