Seasoned Conservative Strategist Laura Kurkimaki Joins McMillan Vantage's Ottawa Team

Kurkimaki strengthens firm's efforts to advance Canada's strength and success

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - McMillan Vantage, Canada's only government relations and communications firm strategically partnered with a leading business law firm, is pleased to welcome Conservative lobbyist Laura Kurkimaki to the firm. With a distinguished career spanning 15 years in government, public policy and the Conservative movement, Laura bolsters the firm's capacity to navigate complex political landscapes and support solutions that will strengthen Canada's long-term success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to McMillan Vantage. Her proven track record of delivering results, combined with her passion for Canada's future, will deepen the strength of our advocacy team," said Robyn Osgood, Managing Director and COO of McMillan Vantage. "At a time when Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges, Laura's expertise will be crucial in driving forward ideas and policies that promote growth and prosperity."

Laura's extensive background includes serving in senior roles within the Conservative Party of Canada and Ontario PC Party. She was named the Senior Ontario Desk Officer for the Conservative Party of Canada in 2012, before assuming the role of Issues Manager for Prime Minister Stephen Harper. After a stint in the private sector, she worked as Director of Outreach and Principal Secretary for the Leader of the Official Opposition from 2020 to 2022.

"I am excited to join McMillan Vantage and bring my experience and dedication to an organization known for its leadership in public affairs," said Laura, Vice President, McMillan Vantage. "Together, we will champion policies that matter most to Canadians — from creating jobs to proposing solutions that will support businesses and families struggling with the high costs of living."

Laura joins a strong bench of government relations consultants helping our clients understand what they need to know, when they need it most. This includes Ottawa Managing Directors Richard Mahoney and Mark Resnick, as well as Karl Baldauf, Tausha Michaud, David McArthur, Jeff Rutledge, Sam Galea, Marisa Maslink, and James Prowse, who was recently promoted to Consultant.

About McMillan Vantage

McMillan Vantage is a full-service, national public affairs firm providing a unique vantage point to help organizations like yours be more competitive. Driven by client service excellence and unparalleled strategic perspective, we know how to build your profile, advance your priorities, and reduce your exposure to legislative, regulatory, and reputational risk. McMillan Vantage is unique in Canada, thanks to our strategic partnership with one of Canada's leading national business law firms—McMillan LLP—and our ability to serve clients in Canada and abroad.

For more, please contact:

Jonathan Falcone

[email protected]

SOURCE McMillan Vantage