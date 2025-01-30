McMillan LLP and McMillan Vantage: Cross-Border Advisory Group in the Spotlight

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - At this critical time in the Canada – U.S. relationship, McMillan LLP, America's Canadian business law firm, and McMillan Vantage, one of Canada's leading national public affairs firms, are proud to offer a dedicated cross-border advisory group to help business on both sides of the border navigate a complex and ever-changing trade landscape.

With historic expertise in cross-border challenges, the two firms have a proven track record of guiding organizations through pivotal trade, tariff and defense issues, advocating for policies that protect businesses, their workers, and their growth opportunities.

The advisory group brings unparalleled expertise in international trade law, trade policy, defence policy, lobbying and high-impact issue campaigns. The comprehensive suite of services includes:

Legal Advisory Services & Support : Analysis and advice on the impacts of potential legislative and policy changes, scenario planning, and a full suite of legal services from one of Canada's largest business law firms.

: Analysis and advice on the impacts of potential legislative and policy changes, scenario planning, and a full suite of legal services from one of largest business law firms. Government Relations & Advocacy: Engaging with federal and state/provincial officials to influence policy, secure favorable outcomes, and ensure alignment with business goals.

Engaging with federal and state/provincial officials to influence policy, secure favorable outcomes, and ensure alignment with business goals. Regulatory & Trade Affairs: Navigating and advocating for trade measures and regulatory frameworks to mitigate risks, maximize benefits and align with evolving cross-border agreements and expectations, such as in the upcoming Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) review.

Navigating and advocating for trade measures and regulatory frameworks to mitigate risks, maximize benefits and align with evolving cross-border agreements and expectations, such as in the upcoming -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) review. Public Affairs & Communications: Managing public opinion, reputational risk, and media relations to ensure clients' interests are effectively communicated and supported in both countries.

Managing public opinion, reputational risk, and media relations to ensure clients' interests are effectively communicated and supported in both countries. Crisis Management: Providing strategic advice on crisis situations that involve cross-border implications, public policy matters, or regulatory scrutiny.

"McMillan LLP has long been known for its experience in successfully handling trade and tariff matters, particularly those affecting the Canada – U.S. relationship," said Bruce Chapple, CEO of McMillan LLP. "Businesses can never lose sight of their goals, whether it be for growth, market access or awareness. This advisory group brings the most relevant expertise together to provide a robust offering to clients on both sides of the border who are looking for strategic advice during a tumultuous time."

"Managing risk and fostering relationships between Canada and the U.S. has never been more important," said Robyn Osgood, McMillan Vantage CEO. "We offer innovative solutions and tailored strategies that address the increasingly complex and interconnected political environment we live in. We are thrilled to partner with McMillan LLP to offer this suite of services to meet the growing demand for cross-border expertise."

"Our goal is to empower clients with the strategies and knowledge they need to engage effectively with policymakers, stakeholders, and the media on both sides of the border," said Osgood.

Whether you're looking to communicate with decision-makers, secure your supply chain, defend your worker's interests, or build opportunities in the North American market, the McMillan LLP/McMillan Vantage advisory group is uniquely equipped to deliver results.

To learn more about how our teams can help support your business goals and safeguard your interests on both sides of the border, contact us:

About McMillan LLP

McMillan LLP is a national business law firm that knows real-time solutions drive growth and recognizes businesses need a partner invested in their success. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal, we provide exceptional industry insights in transportation, technology and technology transactions, infrastructure and construction, and natural resources and energy. Whether it's a cross-border transaction, a complicated private equity deal, complex real estate financing, or a bet-the-company lawsuit or regulatory dispute, McMillan has the expertise leaders need to grow and succeed in Canada.

About McMillan Vantage

McMillan Vantage is a full-service, national public affairs firm providing a unique vantage point to help organizations like yours be more competitive. Driven by client service excellence and unparalleled strategic perspective, we know how to build your profile, advance your priorities, and reduce your exposure to legislative, regulatory, and reputational risk. McMillan Vantage is unique in Canada, thanks to our strategic partnership with one of Canada's leading national business law firms—McMillan LLP—and our ability to serve clients in Canada and abroad.

