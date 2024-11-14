McMillan Vantage announces expanded service offering with new branding division

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - McMillan Vantage, one of Canada's leading public affairs firms, is proud to announce the launch of its new branding division.

"The launch of our brand group is the culmination of years of brand-building and campaign work for our clients through compelling insights, powerful strategies, and exciting creative," said Robyn Osgood, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. "This new division formalizes our bench strength in this area and will allow us to better serve our clients looking to increase brand awareness and drive engagement."

McMillan Vantage's comprehensive branding services include conducting research, developing strategies, crafting messaging, designing campaigns, and measuring effectiveness. With more than 25 years in building, managing and implementing brand strategies and campaigns for Canada's leading public, private, and non-profit organizations, the team's branding work is led by Andrea Donlan, Senior Vice President and Partner at McMillan Vantage.

"Great brands are built on a strong value proposition shaped by deep target insights," says Donlan. "Our team is focused on uncovering powerful human truths that lay the foundation for a well-informed strategy and impactful, resonant brand experience."

The new division strengthens the branding work the team has already been doing with clients like CHEO Foundation and Engineers Canada, allowing it to expand its expertise and impact further.

As the Agency of Record for CHEO, McMillan Vantage most recently developed a branding campaign for the pediatric health centre's biggest fundraising effort to transform care. Research showed that four out of five donors believe kids today face more health issues than in the past, and they would be right. CHEO is seeing and diagnosing more depression, suicidal ideation, diabetes, eating disorders, rare diseases, neurodevelopmental and respiratory disorders, and complex medical needs than ever before. To highlight these changes, the "Kids These Days" campaign was created, using real patients to deliver a familiar phrase often used to complain about today's generation and juxtaposing it with images of children that challenge the stereotype. Launched during the 2024 Paris Olympics, it featured a national TV spot, radio ad, out-of-home, digital and social media ads, microsite, and case for support.

Engineers Canada brought on McMillan Vantage to develop a three-year brand campaign to raise awareness of the value of engineers. Based on extensive research of key audiences, the findings revealed that while engineers are viewed as smart, respected, and trustworthy, the profession's broader impact is not well understood. When people think about engineers, they think of buildings and bridges. The research showed that people were open to broadening their understanding if they could see how engineering more directly impacted their lives. Building off this insight, McMillan Vantage and Engineers Canada launched the "Building Tomorrows" campaign, challenging Canadians to see engineers as builders of solutions that make their lives better. The creative uses building blocks—a familiar and well-understood tool—as a means to illustrate the many ways that engineers are building solutions that make a difference in people's lives. McMillan Vantage led the research, strategy, creative concepts, and production, including TV, digital ads, social media, media relations, and a microsite design.

This new division complements McMillan Vantage's already robust governmental relations and strategic communications offering.

About McMillan Vantage

McMillan Vantage is a full-service, national public affairs firm providing a unique vantage point to help organizations like yours be more competitive. Driven by client service excellence and unparalleled strategic perspective, we know how to build your profile, advance your priorities, and reduce your exposure to legislative, regulatory, and reputational risk. McMillan Vantage is unique in Canada, thanks to our strategic partnership with one of Canada's leading national business law firms—McMillan LLP—and our ability to serve clients in Canada and abroad.

SOURCE McMillan Vantage

For more, please contact: Jonathan Falcone, [email protected]