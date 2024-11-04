Robyn Osgood Named First CEO of McMillan Vantage

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - McMillan Vantage is proud to name Robyn Osgood as its first Chief Executive Officer.

"Alongside talented colleagues and an impressive roster of clients, I am excited to step into the role of CEO so that together we can continue to grow, offering more opportunity to our team and even deeper bench strength to our clients," said Osgood.

Founded in 2016 by Tim Murphy, Richard Mahoney and Mark Resnick, Robyn joined the firm in 2018 as a partner and as COO worked with the founders and the team to help build McMillan Vantage into a full-service national public affairs firm. The Vantage team provides government relations, crisis, media relations, brand strategy, and corporate purpose services.

"McMillan Vantage is the only government relations and communications firm strategically partnered with a leading business law firm, and it has been a tremendous success since its founding," said Bruce Chapple, CEO of McMillan LLP. "It's terrific to see the firm enter a new era with its first-ever CEO, and I'm excited to continue working with Robyn and the Vantage team to the benefit of all of our clients."

With more than three decades in strategic communications and public affairs, Robyn has worked with a wide range of clients, including CHEO (Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario), McMillan LLP, Canada Soccer, and Modern Niagara, among others. Her work showcases her expertise in navigating complex issues and crafting strategies and messaging that drives understanding and impact.

Robyn will lead McMillan Vantage's management team and work closely with the firm's newly established Board of Directors.

About McMillan Vantage

McMillan Vantage is a full-service, national public affairs firm providing a unique vantage point to help organizations like yours be more competitive. Driven by client service excellence and unparalleled strategic perspective, we know how to build your profile, advance your priorities, and reduce your exposure to legislative, regulatory, and reputational risk. McMillan Vantage is unique in Canada, thanks to our strategic partnership with one of Canada's leading national business law firms—McMillan LLP—and our ability to serve clients in Canada and abroad.

