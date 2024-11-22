Seasonal Closure of Canadian Coast Guard Rescue Stations in Ontario

SARNIA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonally operated search and rescue stations on the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay, and St. Lawrence River in Ontario are closing on the following dates:

November 25: Thunder Bay

Canadian Coast Guard Goderich crew aboard CCGS Cape Discovery, conducting towing training on Lake Huron. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

December 2: Tobermory, Meaford, Goderich

December 9: Amherstburg, Port Dover, Port Weller, Cobourg, Kingston

These stations will reopen in spring 2025.

Rescue boats are designed for open-water use and cannot be operated in ice. Winter search and rescue operations are carried out by both the Canadian and United States Coast Guards using icebreakers and other available vessels in the area, if required. Aircraft from the Department of National Defence and the United States Coast Guard are also involved in search and rescue operations, as necessary.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270. If toll-free service is unavailable (within Canada and the Unites States), please dial 613-965-3870.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Contacts: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]