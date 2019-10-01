Season three of the award-winning series Employable Me premieres October 23 on AMI-tv

Produced by Thomas Howe Associates Inc. (THA), the third season of Employable Me provides an honest and emotional look at the challenges Canadians of varying abilities face in the job market. Each one-hour instalment features two job seekers who are blind, partially sighted or have a neurological condition such as Tourette Syndrome or Autism Spectrum Disorder as they embark on a journey to possible employment.

"We are excited to introduce viewers to twelve new Canadian job seekers in Season three of Employable Me," says John Melville, Vice-President, Programming and Production, AMI-tv. "Employable Me proves that no one is truly unemployable. We challenge companies to learn from and utilize the information presented to make their workplaces truly inclusive and diverse."

Watch the Season three trailer here.

"We are constantly humbled by the job seekers we meet and feature on Employable Me," says Thomas Howe, President and Executive Producer at THA. "Their positive attitudes and determination to gain employment is truly inspiring. It is an honour for us to be able to present their stories."

Employable Me focuses on the strengths and talents of potential employees, with help from experts in the medical and hiring fields. Season three experts and community partners include Minister of Public Service and Procurement Carla Qualtrough, Senator Jim Munson, March of Dimes Canada and the Geneva Centre for Autism. The journey isn't always easy, but each participant is determined to overcome their challenges, change employers' perceptions and land a job they're truly passionate about.

Among the companies participating in Season three are The Second City, La Prep, Myplanet, Sobeys, Mindshare and JOIN (Job Opportunity Information Network). Additionally, digital exclusives available at AMI.ca or via the AMI-tv App on iOS and tvOS revisit past job seekers to update viewers on where they are now in their careers and offer advice on job seeking.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Employable Me utilizes Integrated Described Video (IDV) to make them accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Employable Me is produced by THA in partnership with AMI and TVO , and is licensed by all3media international .

Season three of Employable Me premieres on Wednesday, October 23, at 8 p.m. ET. Stream past episodes and seasons on AMI.ca or via the AMI-tv App on iOS and tvOS.

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than eight million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

