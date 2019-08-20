Season three of Eyes for the Job premieres September 10 on AMI-tv

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Chris and Alex are tackling their biggest projects yet! Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced that Season three of Eyes for the Job, the 13-part television series starring Chris Judge and Alex Haider, premieres Tuesday, September 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv.

Eyes for the Job co-hosts Alex Haider and Chris Judge (CNW Group/Accessible Media Inc. (AMI))

Produced by Clerisy Entertainment, Eyes for the Job is set in Halifax and features Nova Scotian co-hosts Chris Judge and Alex Haider. Chris, who is blind, is a lifelong handyman and do-it-yourself enthusiast. Joining him once again is Alex, who couples her creativity and enthusiasm with social media and outreach know-how.

Season three marks changes at the community workshop. Alex takes control of many projects, giving Chris even more time to tell jokes, practice his singing and even take a selfie or two. They also challenge themselves—and each other—with bigger projects, inviting friends and contributors to help them convert an old dresser into a change table, construct an apple press, and put their personal touches on a pair of custom baseball bats. Eyes for the Job becomes a family affair as Chris' brother, Darren, stops by to help his sibling build a doghouse.

"Chris and Alex have truly connected with our audience," says John Melville, Vice-President, Programming and Production, AMI-tv. "We know fans will love not only the DIY projects the two tackle in Season three but the friendship that has developed between them."

"Chris and Alex set out to take the community workshop, the projects and the fun to the next level in Season three," says Dale Stevens, Producer for Clerisy Entertainment. "That is exactly what they did, inviting the biggest characters to the workshop, building new and fascinating things, and taking us on interesting journeys. They explore the community like never before."

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Season three of Eyes for the Job features Integrated Described Video (IDV): Chris and Alex describe their actions and surroundings during filming to make the program accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Beginning on September 10, Eyes for the Job airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Check your local listings for the AMI-tv channel in your area or use AMI's online channel guide. Episodes will be available online after the initial broadcast at AMI.ca or on the AMI-tv App.

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than eight million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For further information: For media inquiries, images, screeners and more information, please contact: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., Greg.David@ami.ca, 647-417-0631

Related Links

https://www.ami.ca/

