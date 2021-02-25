Season 3 of CTV's Hit Original Comedy JANN Begins Production

– Calgary-based Tenaj Williams (BIG SKY, WYNONNA EARP) and Vancouver-born Charlie Kerr (SUPERNATURAL, THE MAGICIANS) join lead cast –

– Michael Bublé set to guest star this season –

– New eight-episode season of JANN, from EMMY® Award-winning producer Andrew Barnsley (SCHITT'S CREEK), and 2020 WGC Screenwriting Award-winners Jann Arden and Jennica Harper with Leah Gauthier, filming in Calgary –

Key Tags: @ CTV_PR , @TheLede_CA , @CTV , @JannArden, #JANNonCTV

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/oofOcx

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV, in association with Project 10 Productions and SEVEN24 Films, announced today that production has begun in Calgary on Season 3 of hit original comedy series, JANN. Starring multi-platinum award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, broadcaster, and author Jann Arden as a fictionalized version of herself, Season 3 consists of eight half-hour episodes.

Joining the cast of JANN in leading roles this season are Canadian actors Tenaj Williams (BIG SKY, WYNONNA EARP) and Charlie Kerr (SUPERNATURAL, THE MAGICIANS). Williams stars as Trey, Jann's (Jann Arden) personal assistant; while Kerr plays Nate, who finds himself in a love triangle with Jann and her ex-girlfriend Cynthia (Sharon Taylor).

Confirmed to guest star on the series' third season is GRAMMY® Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Michael Bublé as himself.

Season 3 of JANN is a period of new beginnings as Jann takes her life, career, and relationships into her own hands. She hires a personal assistant, commits to making a new album from the heart, and, after her girlfriend refused her marriage proposal, starts dating someone new… a younger man.

"I'm very excited and relieved to be going forward with Season 3 of JANN in light of all the strange things happening in the world," said Jann Arden, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, and star of JANN. "It feels like a little ray of sunshine to be back with my TV family working on JANN. We are all very excited about what the future holds for all these characters this season."

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: For more information, please contact: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 647.389.2337 or [email protected], Christy Sullivan, CTV Networks, 416.557.2840 or [email protected]