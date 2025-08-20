FINAL WAVE OF PERFORMERS AND NEW PRESENTERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD AS OFFICIAL COUNTDOWN TO COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK 2025 AND CANADA'S BIGGEST NIGHT IN COUNTRY MUSIC BEGINS

CTV IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME TO THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, AIRING LIVE FROM PROSPERA PLACE AT 8 P.M. ET CTV, CTV.CA AND THE CTV APP, AND STREAMS NEXT DAY ON CRAVE

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association ® (CCMA®) is thrilled to announce the final wave of performers and new presenters for the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Adding to the star-powered performances at Kelowna's Prospera Place on September 13 are 4x Gold and 2x Platinum certified multi-CCMA Award winner Jade Eagleson ; SiriusXM Top of the Country finalist and one of Amazon Music Canada's 2025 "Artists to Watch" Noeline Hofmann ; chart-topping, CCMA & JUNO Award winning group James Barker Band ; 2x consecutive CCMA Female Artist of the Year Meghan Patrick ; and 5x 2024 CCMA Award winner and 6x 2025 CCMA Award nominee Josh Ross , promising an unforgettable celebration of the creative spirit of Canada's country music community - hosted by comedian, actor, and cultural icon Tom Green .

Stepping on the stage as newly announced presenters for the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD are Hailey Benedict , Ty Bentli , Lisa Brokop , Dax , Shannon Ella , Jillian Harris + Justin Pasutto , James Barker Band , Alexandra Kay , Zach McPhee , Jess Moskaluke , MuchMusic VJ's , Owen Riegling , Restless Road , Tony Stevens , Alli Walker , The Washboard Union , Joe Wood , and Xana .

Today's news adds to a stellar line-up of previously announced performers including Madeline Merlo and Tyler Joe Miller , Sacha and Restless Road , Dallas Smith and Alexandra Kay , Thelma & James , and Cameron Whitcomb ,

Country Music Week 2025 kicks off in Kelowna on Wednesday, September 10, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre's brightest homegrown stars, culminating with the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD on September 13 at Prospera Place.

Country Music Week 2025 is made possible with the support of the Government of British Columbia, Creative BC, Tourism Kelowna, the City of Kelowna, and the 2025 Host Committee. With CTV as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 43rd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD, Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada's PURE COUNTRY.

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster and has been #1 for the past 24 years in a row. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast networks and streaming from CTV.ca and the CTV app; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Wild Channel, CTV Nature Channel, and CTV Speed Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. Bell Media's suite of specialty channels also includes USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, Much, and E!. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Jade Eagleson

At just 31 years old, Jade Eagleson has made quite a mark on the international country music scene. Boasting 335M+ global streams and 130M+ views on YouTube since the debut of his self-titled album (2020), which holds 4 GOLD and 2 PLATINUM-certified singles as well as the title of Most Globally Streamed Debut Album by an internationally signed country artist. Jade has also landed five #1s at Canadian Country Radio, three GOLD and one PLATINUM-certified track on his sophomore album, and two GOLD-certified tracks and one PLATINUM-certified track on his third album, Do It Anyway. His debut single, "Got Your Name On It" (2018), is the first debut single by a Canadian artist to go PLATINUM. Jade was named the 2023 CCMA Awards Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, and 2024 CCMA Album Of The Year.

About Noeline Hofmann

Noeline Hofmann, a 21-year-old country artist hailing from the rugged Badlands of Southern Alberta, Canada, is making a name for herself in the world of independent country music. Blending bittersweet melodies with gritty authenticity, Hofmann draws deep inspiration from her experiences working in honky-tonks and herding cattle across the Canadian prairies. Praised for her "mature and haunting voice, and an innate knack for storytelling" (Whiskey Riff), she has been named one of Holler Country's "New Country & Americana Artists for 2024" and released her debut EP, Purple Gas, on October 18 via La Honda Records. The EP includes recent singles "Rodeo Junkies," "August," "Lightning in July (Prairie Fire)" and "Purple Gas," which originally gained notable attention after being featured on Zach Bryan's Belting Bronco YouTube series and was recorded as a duet for his album, The Great American Bar Scene. Hofmann has also toured alongside artists such as Turnpike Troubadours, 49 Winchester & Charley Crockett + is currently on her debut US headline tour.

About James Barker Band

James Barker Band is proof that big dreams can grow from small-town roots. Made up of James Barker (lead vocals/guitar), Connor Stephen (drums), Taylor Abram (guitar/background vocals) and Bobby Martin (bass), their big break came in 2015 at the Emerging Artist Showcase at Boots and Hearts Music Festival, where their raw talent and undeniable charm earned them the top prize. That victory was a launchpad, leading to a record deal with Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company, and the release of their breakout single, "Lawn Chair Lazy," in 2017. The laid-back anthem quickly gained traction and earned Platinum certification, but it was just the beginning. Their subsequent singles have also earned vast achievements and acclaim.

Fueled by friendship, grit, and a shared love for storytelling, the band has gone from local dive bars to headlining stages across North America and Europe, amassing over 295 million global streams, 12 Gold and Platinum certifications, and the unwavering devotion of fans along the way. Their bustling catalogue has seen a string of successful tracks earning them vast achievements and acclaim including multiple No. 1 Canadian country radio hits, a Billboard Canada Country Chart No.1, several CCMA and CMAO awards and two JUNO Award for Country Album of the Year in 2018 and 2024. In 2018 they also won the JUNO Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

But beyond their record-breaking metrics and awards, James Barker Band's magic lies in their connection, to each other, to their roots, and to the fans who see themselves in their songs. Every note they play is a tribute to the small towns that raised them, the families that support them, and the communities that keep showing up to cheer them on. With their grounded ethos, infectious energy, and heartfelt storytelling, James Barker Band has made it clear: they're not just chasing dreams, they're sharing them. As they continue their rise in Canada, Nashville, and beyond, the band remains the same four humble friends who started it all, proof that sometimes, the best stories come from the simplest beginnings.

With this, the multi-award-winning four-piece is continuing its steadfast ascent in Canada, Nashville and beyond as they reunite with their home country label Universal Music Canada and gear up for a year of new music.

"You Didn't Hear It From Me," went to #1 at country radio, and currently sits at over 10M streams globally. Social views are over 25M across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, Facebook and Snapchat. They are, in a way, still just getting started. James Barker Band, a good time, every time.

About Meghan Patrick

Ontario native, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick blends her tough-as-nails exterior with a casual, cool narrative, showing the world that women can be sexy, strong, and gritty. A back-to-back CCMA Female Artist of the Year with 19 CMAOntario Awards, Patrick's latest album, Golden Child, peels back the layers of her journey through self-reflection and a deeper sense of authenticity. The title track hit the top 10 on Canadian Country Radio and continues to climb into the top 30 on US Country Radio. She's a multifaceted musician who has been pursuing her passion since a young age. Her background includes co-founding an all-girl band at 13, studying opera and jazz, fronting a 10-piece funk act, and touring extensively as part of a bluegrass group. She names John Prine, Neil Young, and Waylon Jennings as musical inspirations. Her versatility and powerful storytelling set her apart as one of country music's most compelling voices.

About Josh Ross

Universal Music Canada / MCA artist Josh Ross is a global force; a next-generation talent who's anything but standard. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark and mellow blast of modern country with a warm vocal rasp and rock inclinations, heart-on-his-sleeve songwriting and addictive hooks that heed no borders. Pulling from a wide range of musical influences, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of certified hits.

His dusky power ballad "Trouble" rose to #1 in Canada, earning Double Platinum certification in Canada and RIAA Gold certification in the U.S. The track also introduced what would become his 2024, 8-song admission, Complicated , which earned Ross his first-ever JUNO Award in 2025 for Country Album of the Year. On September 19, Ross doubles down on the emotive, rock-tinged country that has defined his worldwide ascent releasing his full-length debut album, Later Tonight .

Canada-born and Nashville-based, the reigning 2024 CCMA Entertainer of the Year, 6x 2025 CCMA Award nominee, and winner of the 2024 CMA Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award tallies over 1 billion streams, touring alongside hard-rocking, cross-genre superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan. He recently wrapped tour support to Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada, and will open select dates for Dylan Scott this fall.

