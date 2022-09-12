SEASON 18 OF CANADA'S AWARD-WINNING ENTERTAINMENT SHOW ET CANADA PREMIERES TONIGHT ON GLOBAL

As Hollywood descends on Toronto for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, ET Canada is festival central, welcoming celebrities and filmmakers to the show's official interview suite, ET Canada x TikTok Festival Central at the Shangri-La Toronto Presented by smartwater . ET Canada's official interview suite returns to the Shangri-La Toronto hotel for the second consecutive year, and fans can tune in this week for one-on-one interviews with Tyler Perry, Michelle Monaghan, Glen Powell, Joe Jonas and many more. Offering round the clock coverage both on-air and online that begins tonight, ET Canada brings viewers up close and personal with Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars.

Bolstering its festival coverage, ET Canada's partnership with TikTok and smartwater features a roll-out of custom content pieces for ET Canada's broadcast and digital platforms, in addition to the brands' title sponsorship of the ET Canada x TikTok Festival Central at the Shangri-La Toronto Presented by smartwater. The campaign's in-show and digital strategy includes celebrity interview segments with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, direct from the interview suite with exclusive content shared socially on ET Canada's TikTok platform .

The celebrity star power doesn't stop there as premiere week rolls on with all the latest awards show news from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, and the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD, with Cheryl Hickey broadcasting straight from the red carpet in Calgary. This year, ET Canada is partnering with Travel Texas to bring fans all the latest CCMA news with their favourite Canadian country artists, producing custom pre and post-show coverage, as well as a unique contest experience in which one lucky viewer will win a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to the Lone Star State. Plus, Keshia Chanté is in Anaheim California for the D23 Expo, getting a sneak peek at some of the biggest titles to be released this year and conducting Canadian exclusive interviews with Sebastian Stan, Gal Gadot, Barry Jenkins, Ariana DeBose and more.

Then, in a Canadian broadcast exclusive, ET Canada welcomes the iconic Oprah Winfrey for a half-hour primetime event, Icons: Oprah Celebrates Sidney airing Thursday, September 22, at 8:30pm ET on Global. The special will give viewers an inside look at the upcoming documentary Sidney, ahead of the film's release on Friday, September 23 on Apple TV+. Watch as Hickey sits down with Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin as they discuss producing the touching tribute to the late actor, and how the film honors Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

Next, ET Canada welcomes back entrepreneur and activist Shayla Stonechild to co-host a half-hour special, Indigenous Artists & Icons: Celebrating the Future on Friday, September 30. In recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the special will feature interviews with a number of trailblazing individuals including legendary musician and social activist Buffy Sainte Marie with Fawn Wood, Shawnee Kish and Amanda Rheaume, Don Amero, Devery Jacobs, Rebeka Tabobondung, Lauren DeLeary, Big Brother Canada's Josh Nash and Kiefer Collison, and First Nations hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids. The special will also feature inspirational messages of hope from DJ Shub and pop duo Neon Dreams, and Stonechild's visit to the Three Fires Homecoming Pow Wow & Traditional Gathering. Stonechild returns to ET Canada after co-hosting the 2021 award-winning special Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada, which was recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television with two honours, Best Talk Program or Series and Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information.

Finally, Cheryl Hickey jets off to Montreal to interview the Backstreet Boys for an in-depth special, One on One with Backstreet Boys airing Friday, October 14 on ET Canada. Sitting down with the fan-favourite musicians while on their DNA World Tour, the band opens up about their 30th anniversary, life on the road, performing with Drake in Toronto, and the inspiration behind their upcoming holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Keeping viewers engaged with its slate of original digital series, ET Canada delivers new daily episodes of ET Canada Live, its half-hour talk series streaming on the brand's Facebook and Youtube platforms, that offers fans to engage in real time, bringing viewers the day's top headlines, live. Plus, there will be new episodes of Royal Rewind with Morgan Hoffman, the series that supplies "royal watchers" with all the latest news on the British Royal Family, and ET Canada Pride, a digital hub fronted by Dallas Dixon where the LGBTQ2+ community and its allies come to share their stories. Entertainment news never sleeps with ET Canada's digital dominance, providing fans 24/7 updates on etcanada.com. The brand's social footprint boasts over 2.3 million combined followers across its Youtube , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok platforms.

ET Canada airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global. For up-to-the-moment entertainment news, celebrity interviews and more, visit etcanada.com , and stream ET Canada live and on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com .

About ET Canada

Entertainment Tonight Canada is a Canadian Screen Award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel. Along with Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman and Los Angeles reporter Keshia Chanté, ET Canada brings viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Melissa Ferris, Senior Publicist, ET Canada, [email protected]