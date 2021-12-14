Sean Ingraham Named Senior Vice President of FirstService Residential British Columbia

Ingraham has been with FirstService Residential in leadership roles for over 12 years with the Strata Management, Property Services and Community Development teams. In this new role, Ingraham will be responsible for leading operations for the Investment Properties division which include Rental and Commercial Management. He will also continue to oversee the company's relationship with the development community, institutional investors and owners.

"This announcement supports our tremendous growth and further allows us to service our existing communities leveraging Sean's experience and expertise." said Chris Churchill, president of FirstService Residential British Columbia. "Sean's leadership of the Investment Properties team is part of our strategic investment and continued focus on the fastest growing segment of our local BC market."

"I am thrilled to be leading the Investment Properties team. The professionals we have are not only award-winning but truly customer focused," said Ingraham. "As we continue to grow, we are looking to increase our service levels and be the "go to" for the Canadian market for institutional and private investors."



About FirstService Residential

In British Columbia, FirstService Residential manages over 65,000 homes and rental units. Strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles.

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-m mid-, and high-rise condominiums, strata corporations and cooperatives, as well as mixed-use and rental properties.

Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.

