The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to upgrade community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

BRACKENDALE, BC, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout Sea to Sky Country, communities are welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

Sea to Sky communities receive over $1.9 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, announced over $1.9 million in PacifiCan funding for 11 projects in British Columbia's Sea to Sky country.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan). This includes almost $1.4 million for four projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and over $500,000 for seven projects through the Tourism Relief Fund.

For example, KIND Yoga Incorporated received $25,526 through the Tourism Relief Fund to establish a studio and create a year-round yoga experience. The enhanced service will help this women-owned business develop an off-grid yoga retreat in Squamish.

Projects like these help communities and businesses across British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy. Communities benefiting from today's announcement include: Whistler, Squamish, Brackendale, Pemberton and Sloquet Hot Springs.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder in the section below.

Quotes

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences brings communities together and will ensure that Sea to Sky Country thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Sea to Sky is home to some of the most spectacular outdoor recreation and adventure opportunities in Canada. Local businesses and non-profits are delivering experiences that allow world class access to activities ranging from kiteboarding to mountain biking. The Government of Canada is investing close to $2 million in eleven projects so locals and visitors alike can enjoy all the region has to offer in a safe and responsible way. Through projects like these, we are committed to growing our local economy, creating jobs, and attracting the world to Canada's adventure playground."

- Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

"I am deeply grateful for the support and opportunity that this grant has brought to KIND YOGA and our community. Over the years we've seen our unique, nature-based approach to yoga rapidly gaining popularity. I dreamt of expanding this vision to reach more communities. This grant has been a major game-changer, reducing risks and boosting my confidence in realizing my vision for KIND YOGA. We are now empowered to bring the beauty of nature-based yoga from Markham Ontario to Squamish BC. This is not just a win for KIND YOGA, but a triumph for the entire community as we continue to spread the benefits of mindfulness and nature immersion. In a time when the news and state of the world can feel heavy, we're looking forward to a brighter and more connected future, thanks to this incredible opportunity."

- Ellen Reesor, Founder and Owner of KIND Yoga

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. In 2022, PacifiCan opened offices in Victoria , Campbell River , Kelowna , Cranbrook , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

, , , , , and , serving businesses and communities across the province. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provided $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The Tourism Relief Fund provided $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Resort Municipality of Whistler

$142,416

Funding will support revitalizing pedestrian infrastructure at Whistler Olympic Plaza and the Ted Nebbeling Bridge, a key component of the 'Village Stroll' in downtown Whistler. Project activities include replacing the heat tracing system, which melts ice and snow to improve safety and accessibility, and repairing the bridge deck and stonework.

Sea to Sky Community Services Society

$475,000

Funding will go towards building a community space and upgrading outdoor areas at the new Foundry Sea to Sky Centre in Squamish. Project work includes removing the old youth centre, building a multi-purpose indoor space, installing a kitchen, and upgrading the gardens, basketball court, skatepark and discovery trail.

Tourism Pemberton Destination Marketing Association

$278,150

Funding will go towards revitalizing backcountry infrastructure in Pemberton. Project activities include installing outhouse facilities, improving service road access, and installing signage, which will help protect the forested areas and enhance visitor experience.

Whistler 2010 Sport Legacies Society

$500,000

Funding will support developing a tent and RV campground at the Whistler Olympic Park to provide visitors with more affordable, year-round accommodation options. Project work includes building the sites, an adventure playground, BBQ shelter, washrooms and bike course.

Tourism Relief Fund

Canadian Outback Rafting Co. Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will help expand the company's business offerings to include multi-day rafting, glamping, and dining experiences to increase tourism activity in the Sea to Sky corridor near Squamish.

KIND Yoga Incorporated

$25,526

Funding will help this women-owned business develop an off-grid yoga retreat in Squamish. Project work includes establishing a studio and creating a year-round yoga experience.

Rope Runner Inc.

$9,558

Funding will help expand the Squamish company's outdoor aerial adventure park to include an axe throwing facility. This project will provide an additional attraction for visitors to the Sea to Sky region.

Spearhead Huts Society

$99,999

Funding will help build a well and install solar power at the Kees and Clair Hut near Whistler to provide visitors with access to water and a sustainable source of power.

Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association

$67,250

Funding will go towards revitalizing trail infrastructure and developing a new adaptive mountain biking trail near Squamish.

Squamish Windsports Society

$135,617

Funding will help upgrade visitor amenities at the company's windsports facility in Squamish. Project activities include purchasing a boat and jet skis for rescue operations, and creating an additional dock, stairways, and compostable toilets.

TTQ Economic Development Corporation

$99,999

Funding will go towards upgrading campground amenities in Sloquet Hot Springs. Project work includes building new campsites and a cabin, and installing wall tents, benches, platforms, gazebos, and picnic tables.

