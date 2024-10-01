MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS)'s Memo-Mamo campaign is back for a 14th edition as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign theme, "We take your health to hearth", is a reminder to women between the ages of 50 and 74 about the importance of getting a screening mammogram every two years.

The pea and the cherry tomato

Breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among women in Quebec and Canada. It is estimated that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and that nearly one in five of the women affected will die from it. Mammography, a low-dose breast X-ray, is the most effective way to detect breast cancer in the early stages. The images obtained can detect masses as small as a pea, or 4 mm. In comparison, when a breast is examined manually, a mass the size of a cherry tomato, or about 2.5 cm, can be detected. This difference is crucial because the earlier cancer is found, the better the survival odds. Early detection significantly increases the chances of remission and allows for less invasive treatments.

"The lump was so deeply imbedded into my breast that I couldn't have felt it on my own. Mammograms are so precise in the way they capture images and in the quality of those images that you can see tumours as small as a pea. My mammogram absolutely saved my life," insists Lise Villeneuve, who was diagnosed in 2020.

An expanded screening program

Previously reserved for women between the ages of 50 and 69, the Quebec Breast Cancer Screening Program (PQDCS) was expanded in February 2024 to include women between the ages of 70 and 74. Now, all Quebec women aged 50 to 74 are invited to book a mammogram appointment as soon as they receive their letter. It contains detailed information about the program and how to book an appointment. Mammograms are free, are performed by female technicians, and include follow-ups, even for women without a family doctor.

"I want to remind all women between the ages of 50 and 74 that we take their health to heart. Book an appointment to get your mammogram as soon as you receive the letter from the PQDCS. Do it for your health. It's an easy way to take care of yourself!" stresses campaign ambassador Marie-Claude Barrette.

Since women aged 50 to 54 and women from ethnocultural communities are less likely to participate in the program, the Canadian Cancer Society is working tirelessly to make all women aware of the importance of breast cancer screening and to provide reliable information in multiple languages.

Common reasons for not booking an appointment include fear of pain, the perception of not being at risk, and no family history of cancer. While unpleasant or at times, a little painful, mammograms are essential for detecting breast cancer early. Thanks to breast cancer research, treatments, prevention and early detection, the five-year survival rate now stands at 89%.

According to Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS), the number of mammograms performed this year shows an upward trend, which could coincide with the expansion of the program to women aged 70 to 74, and perhaps, if the trend continues, with better adherence to the PQDCS. "We're seeing a positive response from Quebec women. Is this because more women now have access to the program? We don't know yet. But there is still more work to be done to convince even more women to take part in the program," says Isabelle Girard, Director of Communications at the Canadian Cancer Society.

To learn more about the Memo-mamo campaign, the importance of mammography, or the Quebec Breast Cancer Screening Program, visit cancer.ca/memo-mamo.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

Source: Canadian Cancer Society, Media requests in English or French: DIFOLCO communications, Magalie Difolco Comtois, [email protected] | 514-833-2757; Maude Hatto-Morissette, [email protected] | 514-718-0684