SCOUTS CANADA MAKES PLEDGE TO BE SCOUTS FOR ALL PEOPLE IN CANADA

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Scouts Canada (the country's leading co-ed youth organization) has been hyper-focused on their commitment to reach and include historically marginalized communities in Canada. Last year alone, they formally apologized to Canada's Indigenous Peoples, transitioned to the most diverse Executive Leadership Team in the organization's history and made attracting and retaining diverse senior leadership, staff members and volunteers a key organizational goal.

"Historically, Scouting has mostly been for non-marginalized folks, and that's a moral hazard we want to move away from," said Liam Burns, CEO, Scouts Canada . "While our Scouting community is diverse, we aren't set up in a way that consistently creates a safe and welcoming experience for everyone. We are on a long journey, working to improve our practices and grow beyond a traditional, colonial legacy."

Continuing their leadership commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Reconciliation (DEIR), Scouts is also mindful of reaching out to potential leadership, staff members, and volunteers in mainstream communities.

"As we move forward, Scouts Canada has to be Scouts for everyone," added Burns. "While our next volunteer and recruiting campaigns will strongly continue our commitment to DEIR, they need to reach mainstream people in Canada as well. We all need to move forward together."

The audacious goal for 2025

Scouts Canada's goal is to support 50,000 young people with unique opportunities they wouldn't find elsewhere through new programs that meet the local needs of underrecognized, newcomer, and mainstream communities. This will require expanding the number of Scouts Canada's volunteers, who will be the focus of upcoming national multi-media campaigns.

A refreshed and diverse Executive Leadership Team

Recently appointed, Liam Burns is the first 2SLGBTQI+ CEO for the organization and Jordan Moore represents an additional milestone as Scouts Canada's first female Board Chair.

In March 2024, Scouts Canada received the 2023 Diversio Workplace Impact Award – one of only 15 organizations who are globally recognized for having the most equitable and engaged workplace in 2023.

"Scouts has given many youth in Canada skills, confidence and friendships that have lasted a lifetime" said Jordan Moore, Board Chair of Scouts Canada. "We know that now, more than ever, families want more opportunities for young people to have new experiences, build essential life skills and feel connected to their communities in more meaningful ways. We're determined that through our bold vision, innovation and team of committed volunteers across the country, that Scouts will become a welcoming place for all people in Canada."

For those who are passionate about youth development, strengthening their local community and environmental stewardship, Scouts Canada is always welcoming new youth, volunteers and partnership opportunities. Our No One Left Behind subsidy program also offers a way to support youth empowerment, by removing financial barriers for families interested in the program.

Discover how you can support the next generation all that Scouting has to offer, at Scouts.ca.

About Scouts Canada

Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

