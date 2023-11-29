TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 Scotiabank is pleased to announce that it will become the Americas Gold Sponsor (2024–2026) for Women in Payments, a global organization for women in the payments and fintech industry, effective January 1, 2024. Scotiabank, the first Canadian financial institution to be appointed this sponsorship level, will support Women in Payments events and initiatives spanning Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.

Women in Payments logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"At Scotiabank, we recognize that fostering greater diversity not only cultivates a wealth of thoughts and perspectives but also propels innovative advancements in our products and services," said Chris Manning, Executive Vice President, Global Business Payments at Scotiabank. "As we work to achieve our vision to be the leading payments bank in the Americas, we are pleased to work closely with Women in Payments and to support its mission to provide expansive career growth opportunities for women across the global payments landscape."

Scotiabank has supported Women in Payments' Global Mentorship Program, Global Community Council and the Awards program since 2012.

"Scotiabank has been an integral member of the Canadian Chapter of Women in Payments for over a decade," said Kristy Duncan, CEO and Founder of Women in Payments. "The bank's influential position in the global payments sector, coupled with its enduring dedication to advancing women in the financial industry on a global scale, aligns seamlessly with the objectives of this sponsorship. We are delighted to work with Scotiabank to spearhead the growth of the women's community in the payments and fintech industry across the Americas over the next three years."

This agreement with Women in Payments builds on Scotiabank's long-standing commitment to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion across its footprint. Scotiabank has committed to six Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Goals to increase the diverse makeup of its employee population by 2025 with a focus on people who identify as Women, Black People, People with Disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, People of Colour, and LGBT+ People.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of almost 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at October 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About Women in Payments

Women in Payments is a global organization of ambitious women from across the payments and fintech industry united by a shared vision: gender parity. Founded in 2012, our growing worldwide community is driven to help level the playing field for women at all levels across our industry. We offer unique mentorship, networking and educational opportunities to women from the payments and fintech industry who want to excel professionally and personally. Our goal is to connect, inspire and champion women in our community – as speakers, nominees, participants, mentors and mentees. For further information and how to become a member, visit: www.womeninpayments.org

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media inquiries: Lesley Fennelly, Scotiabank, PH: 437-882-3154, E: [email protected]; Anita Booth, WIP contact, PH: 416-570-9982, E. [email protected]