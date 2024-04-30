Branch teams nationwide will be wearing moose hide pins to raise awareness and motivate action

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is supporting the Moose Hide Campaign and, through its branches across Canada, is bringing awareness to the goal of ending gender-based and domestic violence leading up to Campaign Day on May 16.

The Moose Hide Campaign marks an annual day of ceremony to take a stand against violence, including events and marches with fasting and teachings shared by Elders and Knowledge Keepers. The Campaign draws attention to the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirited Peoples, and seeks to engage men and boys in ending violence.

"As we undertake this journey of reconciliation—one that is rooted in truth-telling and education—it is important that we continue to help amplify Indigenous voices, perspectives and knowledge with our employees and in our broader communities," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank. "Through this partnership with the Moose Hide Campaign, Scotiabank is honoured to play a role in raising awareness about the importance of ending gender-based and domestic violence."

Scotiabank is distributing over 20,000 moose hide pins across Canadian branches for its employees to wear and share. This is the second year the Bank has supported the Moose Hide Campaign. Scotiabank is further supporting the Campaign with a three-year, $150,000 donation to help continue the important work of this Indigenous-led organization.

"Wearing the moose hide pin signifies your commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children in your life and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence," said Raven Lacerte, Co-Founder of the Moose Hide Campaign. "Violence against women and children remains an unacceptable reality in our country. We welcome Scotiabank's engagement to answer our call by raising awareness of this crisis, and the need for us all to stand up, take action and end violence."

Learn more on Scotiabank Perspectives, featuring interviews with Moose Hide Campaign co-founder Raven Lacerte and CEO David Stevenson about how the Campaign draws on traditional practices to stand against gender-based violence.

Scotiabank is committed to Reconciliation and is investing in meaningful programs for Indigenous employees, clients and communities.

In May 2023, Scotiabank formalized its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation by embarking on the development of a Truth & Reconciliation Action Plan and by establishing a Truth & Reconciliation team. When completed, the Plan will articulate formal steps in the direction of Reconciliation by supporting pre-existing programs and through the co-development of new consistent, meaningful and progressive actions intended to establish relationships of trust between Scotiabank and Indigenous employees, clients and communities.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children. It was created by Paul and Raven Lacerte, an Indigenous father and daughter from the Carrier First Nation. In 2011, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch this initiative. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children. Learn more at www.moosehidecampaign.ca.

