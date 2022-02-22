Scotiabank Selects Dialogue Health Technologies' EAP to Help Support Its Employees and Their Families

This agreement represents the largest direct customer win to date for the Dialogue EAP.

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to offer its Employee Assistance Program ("EAP") to Scotiabank's nearly 38,000 employees across Canada beginning on April 1, 2022.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas, with a team of 90,000 employees worldwide and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion. Following a competitive process, the 190-year-old bank chose to transition to Dialogue to help drive better organizational well-being, while also providing a simplified and more efficient user experience to both its employees and to its internal program administrators.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for Dialogue and an important validation from one of Canada's largest employers and most esteemed companies," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "Today's announcement is further evidence that our strategy of building a platform of fully-integrated health and wellness services is resonating with Canadian employers. We would like to thank Scotiabank for partnering with us on our common journey to improve the well-being of Canadians, and look forward to future opportunities to deepen our collaboration."

Dialogue's reimagined EAP is built around the employee experience and aims to drive positive outcomes more quickly than traditional EAP services. It provides 24/7 virtual access to professionals across multiple disciplines and offers essential support for a range of challenges:

Mental Health services including support for depression, anxiety, insomnia, and fatigue;

Work & Career services including professional development and workplace conflict management;

Legal & Financial services including assistance with debt management and divorce;

Family & Relationship services including advice on parenting, family dynamics, and eldercare.

Dialogue's EAP offers a convenient, easy to use digital experience for organizations and their members, which helps drive high engagement and results in positive health outcomes for employees. Key benefits and differentiators include:

An outcomes-driven program supported by a dedicated customer success manager;

A virtual model that facilitates scalability as well as faster and more reliable response times;

A personalized assessment within minutes and counselling appointments within 24 hours;

Transparent reporting on program adoption, member satisfaction, and other key metrics;

Educational material and an onboarding toolkit to promote adoption and engagement;

A seamless integration to Dialogue's other health and wellness programs.

Cherif Habib added: "This agreement represents our largest direct customer win to date for the Dialogue EAP, which is quickly becoming an effective entry point into our Integrated Health PlatformTM. Importantly, it supports the shift in mindset we are seeing as companies look to modernize their EAP service and move away from the traditional legacy systems."

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Jean Marc Ayas, Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations: Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director, Public and Government Relations, [email protected] / 613-806-0671