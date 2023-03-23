Scotiabank's Chief Risk Officer Phil Thomas to Speak at the National Bank 21st Annual Financial Services Conference Français
Mar 23, 2023, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Phil Thomas, Scotiabank's Chief Risk Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the National Bank 21st Annual Financial Services Conference on March 29, 2023. Mr. Thomas is scheduled to participate from 9:45 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. EDT.
Interested parties may listen to Mr. Thomas' session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.
